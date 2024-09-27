Play It Again Sports High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard
Southwestern
Edwardsville 35, Belleville West 0
Belleville East 27, Alton 0
Mississippi Valley
Triad 42, Jerseyville 13
Mascoutah 54, Civic Memorial 6
Waterloo 28, Highland 14
South Central
Litchfield 28, Hillsboro 0
Greenville 21, Pana 7
Staunton 29, Gillespie 6
Vandalia 42, North Mac 12
Carlinville 45, Piasa Southwestern 0
Western Illinois Valley
Carrollton 42, North Greene 0
Calhoun 20, Greenfield-Northwestern 0
West Central 22, Pleasant Hill 20 (OT)
Jacksonville Routt 44, Unity Payson 0
Beardstown 30, Concord-Tropia 12
Camp Point Central 30, Brown County 14
Cahokia-Illinois
Chester 20, Trenton Wesclin 0
Dupo 28, Carlyle 20
Cahokia-Mississippi
Breese Central 48, East Alton-Wood River 0
Columbia 24, Freeburg 0
Roxana 40, Salem 14
South Seven
Cahokia 28, Marion 6
Centralia 41, Carbondale 13
Independent/Non-Conference
Macomb 29, Mater Dei 20
Akron, (Ohio) 56, Mt. Vernon 13
Madison 46, Westmont 20
Althoff Catholic 49, Marquette Catholic 0
Collinsville 41, Granite City 0