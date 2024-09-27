Get The Latest News!

Southwestern

Edwardsville 35, Belleville West 0

Belleville East 27, Alton 0

Mississippi Valley

Triad 42, Jerseyville 13

Mascoutah 54, Civic Memorial 6

Waterloo 28, Highland 14

South Central

Litchfield 28, Hillsboro 0

Greenville 21, Pana 7

Staunton 29, Gillespie 6

Vandalia 42, North Mac 12

Carlinville 45, Piasa Southwestern 0

Western Illinois Valley

Carrollton 42, North Greene 0

Calhoun 20, Greenfield-Northwestern 0

West Central 22, Pleasant Hill 20 (OT)

Jacksonville Routt 44, Unity Payson 0

Beardstown 30, Concord-Tropia 12

Camp Point Central 30, Brown County 14

Cahokia-Illinois

Chester 20, Trenton Wesclin 0

Dupo 28, Carlyle 20

Cahokia-Mississippi

Breese Central 48, East Alton-Wood River 0

Columbia 24, Freeburg 0

Roxana 40, Salem 14

South Seven

Cahokia 28, Marion 6

Centralia 41, Carbondale 13

Independent/Non-Conference

Macomb 29, Mater Dei 20

Akron, (Ohio) 56, Mt. Vernon 13

Madison 46, Westmont 20

Althoff Catholic 49, Marquette Catholic 0

Collinsville 41, Granite City 0

 