Southwestern

Edwardsville 46, O’Fallon 10

Belleville West 44, Alton 22

Mississippi Valley

Highland 35, Mascoutah 25

Triad 31, Waterloo 7

Jerseyville 41, Civic Memorial 16

South Central

Greenville 54, Litchfield 17

Gillespie 21, Hillsboro 7

Carlinville 20, Staunton 13

Vandalia 51, Southwestern 6

Pana 51, North Mac 24

Western Illinois Valley

Brown County 51, Concord-Tropia 6

Camp Point Central 35, Unity-Payson 6

Calhoun 46, West Central 6

Greenfield-Northwestern 56, North Greene 14

Carrollton 34, Pleasant Hill 12

Cahokia - Illinois

Red Bud 47, Carlyle 20

Chester 49, Sparta 2

Dupo 45, Wesclin 41

Cahokia – Mississippi

Roxana 14, Columbia 7

Salem 42, East Alton-Wood River 8

South Seven

Cahokia 44, Carbondale 21

Independent/Non-Conference

Harrisburg 55, Marquette Catholic 0

Althoff Catholic 53, Tolono Unity 52

Mater Dei 44, Madison 6

Mt. Vernon 45, Collinsville 21

Centralia 49, Granite City 6

 