Play It Again Sports High School Football Week 4 Scoreboard
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Southwestern
Edwardsville 46, O’Fallon 10
Belleville West 44, Alton 22
Mississippi Valley
Highland 35, Mascoutah 25
Triad 31, Waterloo 7
Jerseyville 41, Civic Memorial 16
South Central
Greenville 54, Litchfield 17
Gillespie 21, Hillsboro 7
Carlinville 20, Staunton 13
Vandalia 51, Southwestern 6
Pana 51, North Mac 24
Western Illinois Valley
Brown County 51, Concord-Tropia 6
Camp Point Central 35, Unity-Payson 6
Calhoun 46, West Central 6
Greenfield-Northwestern 56, North Greene 14
Carrollton 34, Pleasant Hill 12
Cahokia - Illinois
Red Bud 47, Carlyle 20
Chester 49, Sparta 2
Dupo 45, Wesclin 41
Cahokia – Mississippi
Roxana 14, Columbia 7
Salem 42, East Alton-Wood River 8
South Seven
Cahokia 44, Carbondale 21
Independent/Non-Conference
Harrisburg 55, Marquette Catholic 0
Althoff Catholic 53, Tolono Unity 52
Mater Dei 44, Madison 6
Mt. Vernon 45, Collinsville 21
Centralia 49, Granite City 6