Play It Again Sports High School Football Week 3 Scoreboard
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Non-Conference
Roxana 51, Civic Memorial 12
Marion 37, Mt. Vernon 34
Althoff Catholic 49, Belleville East 21
Nashville 42, Wesclin 0
Columbia 35, Taylorville 27
St. Mary’s South Side (Mo.) 36, O’Fallon 23
Camp Point Central 41, Beardstown 0
Mascoutah 35, Riverview Gardens (Mo.) 0
Mt. Zion 34, Salem 14
Calhoun 69, North Greene 6
Mater Dei 35, Effingham 20
East Alton-Wood River 24, Marquette Catholic 7
Chester 31, Freeburg 14
Rochelle 41, Highland 22
Triad 43, Alton 25
Cahokia 76, Granite City 0
Dupo 38, Madison 28
West Central 12, Carrollton 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 32, Pleasant Hill 0
Brown County 32, Unity-Payson 0
Belleville West 55, St. Louis Normandy (Mo.) 0
Breese Central 48, Red Bud 21
Charleston 45, Jersey 34
South Central Conference
Vandalia 42, Carlinville 8
Staunton 21, Hillsboro 14
North Mac 26, Litchfield 14
Greenville 43, Gillespie 0
Pana 55, Southwestern 5
Saturday’s Schedule
Jackson (Mo.) @ Edwardsville 6 p.m.
Concord-Tropia @ Jacksonville Routt 1 p.m.
Metro-East Lutheran @ Martinsville 5 p.m.
East St. Louis @ Philadelphia Imhotep Charter 7 p.m.