SATURDAY, MARCH 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON, 15, 12, NBFW 0, PITTSFIELD 7

Carrollton's girls softball team stands 4-0 after a pair of weekend triumphs. The Hawks defeated Pittsfield 12-7 on Friday, March 21, 2025, then played again Saturday, March 22, 2025, and romped past NBFW 15-0.

Hayden McMurtie had two hits, while Kaylee Day, Lauren Flowers, Courtney Waldheuser, Hannah Uhles, Megan Camden, Brookleyn Eilerman, Daci Walls and Vanna Holmes had one hit apiece against NBFW. Uhles notched the win for the Hawks on the mound.

In the Pittsfield game, McMurtie, Eilerman, Uhles and Holmes had two hits apiece. Flowers, Blake Driskill, Waldenheuser and Walls each had a hit. Uhles notched the win on the mound for the Hawks and struck out seven batters, Flowers had three strikeouts.

Carrollton plays at Porta/Ashland/Chandlerville Central at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

TRIAD 22, O'FALLON 3: In the first game of a cluster at O'Fallon, two big innings – an eight-run first and an 11-run fourth - made the difference in Triad's big win over O'Fallon.

Syd Horn had four hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Andie Green and Peyton Horn collected three hits and four RBIs each, Lauren Williams had three hits and three RBIs, both Delaney Hess and Alli Lintz had two hits and three RBIs each, Addi Jones came up with two hits and two RBIs, Addison Hagerty had two hits, and Kenzie Sievers had a hit and two RBIs. Hess also had three strikeouts in the circle.

FREEBURG 13, TRIAD 8: In Triad's second game of the day, Freeburg had a six-run sixth that helped pave the way to the win over the Knights.

Green led the way for Triad with three hits and five RBIs, while both Jones and Grace Zitto had two hits and two RBIs each, Peyton Horn came up with two hits and an RBI, and both Hagerty and Syd Horn had a hit each. Abby Harper struck out six in the circle, while Sievers fanned one.

The Knights are now 2-2 on the season.

FREEBURG 8, O'FALLON 7: In the cluster's final game, O'Fallon held a 7-2 lead, but the Midgets scored six runs in the top of the seventh to take the win.

Megan Shull led the Panthers with two hits and two RBIs, while Madison Peek had two hits, both Bella Schmidt and Lilli Coleman had a hit and two RBIs each, with Coleman's hit being a two-run homer, and both Ella Kling and Allysin Janning each hat a hit. Kennedy Clark went all the way in the circle, striking out three.

Freeburg is now 2-3 for the young season, while O'Fallon goes to 1-3.

MARION 7, BELLEVILLE EAST 3: In the first game of a cluster at Marion, the Wildcats scored twice in the first and five times in the fourth to take a win over visiting East.

Both Abi Monroe and Zoe Peters had two hits and an RBI for the Lancers, while Olivia Hemmerle also had two hits, and both Priya Bolling and Addie Krankowski had a hit each. Hemmerle also struck out four inside the circle, while Monroe fanned one.

Marion also defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 9-3 in the final game of the cluster, and are now 3-2. In East's second game, the Lancers defeated the Spartans 8-2, and are now 2-1, while St. Joseph-Ogden falls to 0-3.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 14-10, BELLEVILLE WEST 1-8: Glenwood scored eight runs in the second to pace a win in the first game of a doubleheader at West, then in the nightcap, a four-run second, along with two runs in both the fifth and sixth, helped the Titans go on to the sweep.

In the first game, Daijah Jackson had two hits and the only RBI for the Maroons, while Ella Weaver had the only other hit. Kara Kramer went all the way inside the circle, striking out six.

In the second game, Weaver came up with two hits and two RBIs for West, while Jackson had two hits, both Eliaina Jenkins and Addison Geluck had a hit and two RBIs each, Caleigh Dashner and Sophia Ross had a hit apiece. Jenkins also went all the way in the circle, striking out two.

Glenwood opens its season 2-0, while the Maroons open their campaign 0-2.

In other results on Saturday, Waterloo split a pair in a cluster at Jacksonville, defeating Genoa-Kingston 14-1, but losing to Dunlap 11-2, and New Athens split a doubleheader with Sparta, the Yellowjackets winning the first game 8-6, but the Bulldogs took the second game 8-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

NAPERVILLE CENTRAL 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Abby Knight, assisted by Charlee Schwaller, had Granite City's only goal as the Warriors lost at Gene Baker Field to Central

Kathryn Gartner had 12 saves in goal for Granite.

The Redhawks are now 3-0-0, while the Warriors go to 1-1-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, MURPHYSBORO 0: Sofia Rossetto had a hat trick, while Natalie Beck came up with a brace (two goals), and both Mira Ahlvers and Brynn Hawkins also scored at McGivney claimed the three points and stayed at 100 percent at Bouse Road.

Emerson Isringhausen had three assists for the Griffins, while Beck also assisted twice, and both Devin Ellis and Lily Strehl also had assists. Peyton Ellis and Karpenter Farmer shared the clean sheet in goal, neither goalie called upon to make a save.

McGivney is now 3-0-0, while the Red Devils go to 0-2-1.

O'FALLON 5, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 0: Ava Dannenbrink, Elyse Flath, Delaney Nieroda, Allie Tredway, and Lyla Twenhafer all found the back of the net in O'Fallon's road win at Glenwood.

Addison Baldus, Taegan Benson, Jillian Craig, Claire Nieroda, and Tredway all had assists, while Brynn Ori had three saves in goal for the Panthers, keeping the clean sheet.

O'Fallon is now 3-0-0, while the Titans go to 1-1-0.

SPRINGFIELD 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Delaney Griffin, assisted by Avery Huddleston, had CM's only goal in their loss to Springfield on the road.

Sydney Moore had 10 saves in goal for the Eagles.

The Senators are now 2-1-0, while CM goes to 0-3-0.

In other games played on Saturday, Mascoutah won over Alton 2-0, Piasa Southwestern and Trenton Wesclin played to a 0-0 draw, in the Metro Cup showcase at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Rochester won over Freeburg 1-0, Columbia won at Collinsville 5-1, and in the Metro Cup at SWIC, Waterloo Gibault Catholic nipped Marquette Catholic 1-0.

