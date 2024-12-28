GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 31, TRENTON WESCLIN 28: In the White Group of the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest tournament, McGivney slipped past Wesclin to win the group and advance.

Peyton Ellis led the Griffins with nine points, while Izzie Venarsky had six points, Julia Behrmann hit for five points, Devin Ellis scored four points, Emerson McGaughey had three points, and both Alexa Jones and Zoie Oller had two points each.

McGivney is now 8-5, while the Warriors go to 8-6.

In other group games in the Winterfest, East Alton-Wood River lost twice, to DuQuoin 51-50, and to Johnston City 59-43.

ROXANA 35, RED BUD 29; In the first of two games for Roxana in Group A of the Waterloo Holiday Tournament, the Shells held off Red But for their second win of the festival.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 19 points, while Kylee Slayden added six points, Ava Cherry had five points, Tatum Shaw had three points, and Josie Brannon scored two points.

The Musketeers bounced back to win over Chicago Hope Academy 44-41, and are now 12-5.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 46, ROXANA 44 (4OT): In the Shells’ second game, Gibault outlasted Roxana to take a four-overtime thriller to win the group.

Daugherty led the Shells again, this time scoring 17 points, while Cherry added 10 points, Shaw scored eight points, Slayden had five points, and Brannon came up with four points.

The Hawks are now 9-5, while Roxana goes to 7-6.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a group B game, Marquette Catholic came from behind to defeat Marissa-Coulterville 37-34.

In the fifth-place semifinals of the 50th Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament, Columbia, Mo., Hickman defeated Edwardsville 62-47, while in the consolation bracket semifinals, Ursuline Academy won over Highland 41-36.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, WEST FRANKFORT 32: In the first round of the Benton Christmas Classic, CM stayed undefeated with a comprehensive win over West Frankfort.

Marlee Durbin led the Eagles with 11 points, while Isabelle Edwards scored 10 points, both Marley Ogden and Allie Truetzschler scored eight points each, Avery Huddleston had six points, Meredith Brueckner hit for five points, Audrey Frankford had four points, Keely Windsor had three points, and Julia Goodman had a single point.

CM is now 13-0, while the Redbirds go to 7-8.

TRIAD 64, BENTON 44: In another first-round game, Triad had three players score in double figures to take the win over the hosts.

Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 23 points, while Makenna Witham had 18 points, Erica Boyce scored 16 points, Emerson Guidry had four points, and Delaney Hess scored three points.

Triad is now 12-2, while the Rangers fall to 4-9,

In the opening round of the 48th Mascoutah Invitational, Freeburg won over Centralia 46-41, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Belleville West 62-27, Okawville won over the host Indians 44-29, and Belleville East defeated East St Louis77-35. In the championship quarterfinals, Alton won over Freeburg 68-28, O’Fallon won over Mater Dei 64-54, Breese Central defeated Okawville 61-26, and Nashville won over Belleville East 75-52, In the consolation semifinals, Centralia won over Belleville West 54-27, and Mascoutah won over East St Louis 46-31.

In the semifinals of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, the host Cavaliers won over Gillespie 46-37, while Hardin Calhoun took a 51-38 win over Nokomis. In a consolation semifinal, Greenfield Northwestern won over Williamsville 46-34,

In the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational at Mary Institute-Country Day in Ladue, Mo., in a consolation semifinal, Ladue Horton Watkins defeated Collinsville 41-31.

More like this: