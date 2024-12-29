SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

48TH MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL

In the championship semifinals of the Mascoutah Invitational, Alton won over O'Fallon 59-42, and Breese Central took a 33-29 decision over Nashville. In the fifth-place semifinals, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Freeburg 66-35, and Belleville East defeated Okawville 52-32.

The tournament ends on Sunday, with the Redbirds meeting the Cougars for the championship, with the tip-off coming at 5:30 p.m.

50TH VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

On the final day of the 50th edition of the Visitation Christmas Tournament in Town and Country, Mo., in west St. Louis County, Edwardsville finished in eighth place, losing to Parkway West in the seventh-place game 38-35. Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County won the championship once again, defeating St. Louis Lift For Life Academy in the final 65-47. It was the Red Knights' 138th consecutive win, tying the national high school record for the longest winning streak ever. IWA will attempt to break the record Jan. 7 at home against St. Dominic Catholic of O'Fallon, Mo. in St. Charles County.

BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY 30: At the Benton Christmas Classic, in the quarterfinals, CM went out to an early lead and went through to the semifinals with the win over Richland County.

Marley Ogden led the Eagles with 18 points, while Isabelle Edwards scored 12 points, Marlee Durbin scored 10 points, Avery Huddleston added eight points, Julia Goodman, Bryn Helminger, and Allie Truetzschler all had three points each, and both Meredith Brueckner and Gracie Miller had two points apiece.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 48, CARLYLE 47: In a very closely-competed semifinal game, CM got by Carlyle to advance to the final.

Both Truetzschler and Edwards led the Eagles with nine points apiece, while Huddleston and Ogden had eight points each, Durbin scored seven points, Miller came up with six points, and Brueckner had two points.

CM is still undefeated at 15-0, while the Indians are 12-2. The Eagles will play in the final Monday night against Mt. Vernon, who won over Vienna 71-66 in a game that starts at 7:30 p.m.

CARLYLE 42, TRIAD 38: Earlier in the day, in the championship quarterfinals, Carlyle took a close win over Triad.

Makenna Witham led the Knights with 19 points, while Erica Boyce, Abby Gentemann, and Savannah Hildebrand all had four points each, both Delaney Hess and Alexia Jones had two points apiece, and Addi Jones had a single points.

TRIAD 52, OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY 42: In a fifth-place semifinal, the Knights bounced back to win over Richland County.

Witham led the Knights again, this time with 21 points, while Hildebrand scored 14 points, Boyce had four points, Jones, Cameron Powers, and Presley Thompson all had three points each, and both Gentemann and Alexia Metcalf had two points each.

Triad is now 13-3 on the season, and plays Mt. Zion, who defeated Carbondale 43-35 in the other fifth-place semifinal, Monday at 4:30 p.m.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN WINTERFEST

PINCKNEYVILLE 37, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: In a championship semifinal at the COR Winterfest, Pinckneyville took a win over McGivney to move to the final.

Izzie Vernarsky led the Griffins with 12 points, while Devin Ellis had seven points, Alexa Jones scored six points, and Peyton Ellis had two points.

The Panthers are now 7-3, while McGivney goes to 8-6. Pinckneyville plays Johnston City, who won the other semifinal over Christopher 44-18, in the final Monday night at 8 p.m.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 54, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 10: In a consolation semifinal, EAWR led from wire-to-wire to take the win over the hosts.

Kaylynn Buttry led the Oilers with 20 points, while Lily Tretter added 17 points, Averi Gilliam and Hayden Kilpatrick scored four points each, Jordan Ealey had three points, and Serinety Gautt, Emalyn Murphy, and Madelyn Stone all had two points apiece.

EAWR is now 5-12, while the Silver Stallions are now 0-12. The Oilers will play Sandoval, a winner over Elkville Elverado, in the consolation final Monday at 3 p.m.

ST. CHARLES, MO., DUCHESNE CATHOLIC HOLIDAY HOOPS TOURNAMENT

ST. LOUIS NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 45, GRANITE CITY 29: In the seventh place game on the final day of the St. Charles Duchesne Catholic Holiday Hoops tournament, Notre Dame Catholic of south St. Louis County took a comprehensive win over Granite City.

Jailynn Rae Woods led the Warriors with 11 points, while Megan Sykes had seven points, Kailee Bastean, Lhailone Douglas, and Tyhlee Simms all had two points each, and Taliyah Sykes had a single point.

The Rebels are now 4-4, while Granite goes to 6-9.

In the final, Jersey won the championship, defeating Ft. Zumwalt South 38-29.

