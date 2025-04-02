TUESDAY, APRIL 1 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 18, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: East scored nine runs in the first, and seven more in the third to take the win over East St. Louis at East's ballpark.

Olivia Hemmerle had three hits and an RBI for the Lancers, while Ary Kohler, Addie Kramkowski, and Ella Murphy all had two hits and two RBIs each. Hemmerle went all the way inside the circle, striking out 11.

Aunjanae Young had the Flyers' only hit, while Khayla Walker struck out one in the circle.

East is now 7-3, while East Side goes to 1-3.

BELLEVILLE WEST 11, COLLINSVILLE 2: West scored four runs in the second and fifth, along with three in the third, to take the win at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Kaylee Asher had two hits and four RBIs for the Maroons, with Charli Coopernoll, Addison Geluck, and Elaina Jenkins all having two hits and two RBIs each. Jenkins also struck out eight in pitching a complete game in the circle.

Carsyn Moad had two hits for the Kahoks, while Bailey Demick had a hit and RBI, Faith Fairchild and Lilly Paarlburg each had a hit, and Laci Vieluf also drove home a run. Ali Vieluf went all the way in the circle, but didn't have a strikeout.

West is now 3-3, while Collinsville goes to 1-4.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, TRENTON WESCLIN 6: EAWR scored three times in the third and fourth, and twice more in both the sixth and seventh, to double up on Wesclin at Trenton City Park.

Haley Pratt socked three homers for her hits and five RBIs for the Oilers, while Averi Gilliam also had three hits, and Jordan Ealey had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Ellie Beachum went all the way in the circle, fanning 10.

EAWR is now 5-1, while the Warriors fall to 1-6.

In other games played on Tuesday, Edwardsville defeated Granite City 18-1, New Athens won over Nashville 12-7, Red Bud doubled up on Dupo 6-3, Columbia got past Mascoutah 5-3, Chester won over Breese Central 14-4, and Marion won over Cahokia 16-0.

SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Natalie Beck's second half strike, assisted by Rachel Kretzer, was enough to give McGivney the three points over Althoff at George Martz Field.

Peyton Ellis made only one save in goal as she and Karpenter Farmer once again shared the clean sheet. Zoey Massingale had six saves in goal for the Crusaders.

The Griffins are now 7-0-0, while Althoff drops to 5-2-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, COLLINSVILLE 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Addie Gagen's brace (two goals), assisted both times by Livi Schaffer, gave West the three points over Collinsville at Bob Goalby Field.

Brooke Stellhorn made only one save in goal to record the clean sheet for the Maroons.

West is now 4-2-1, while the Kahoks are 0-4-0.

O'FALLON 7, ALTON 0: Allie Tredway had a hat trick, while Lyla Twenhafel had a brace (two goals), and both Jillian Craig and Sadie Mueller also scored as O'Fallon won over Alton at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Amanda Fischer had three assists for the Panthers, while Addison Baldus, Kaylin Culver, and Laylin Patterson also assisted, and Brynn Ori recorded the clean sheet in goal without making a save

O"Fallon goes to 5-0-0, while the Redbirds are now 0-6-0.

In other matches on Tuesday, Columbia won over East Alton-Wood River 13-0, Mascoutah blanked Jersey 7-0, Waterloo shut out Civic Memorial 4-0, and Edwardsville won at Belleville East 3-0.

MONDAY, MARCH 31 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: A pair of three-run innings, in the first and seventh, help give East the decision over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Zoe Peters had three hits and two RBIs for the Lancers, while Ella Murphy had two hits and three RBIs, Addie Kramkowski had two hits and a RBI, Olivia Hemmerle had a pair of hits, and Ary Kohler had a hit. Hemmerle went all the way inside the circle, striking out five.

East is now 6-3, while the Eagles fall to 2-2.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 15, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Gibault scored four runs in the first and 11 more in the second to take the win over visiting Althoff.

Averi Turner, Sam Maresh, and Kennedy Robinson had the only three hits for the Crusaders, while Turner struck out four inside the circle.

The Hawks are 3-4, while Althoff is now 0-5.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 19, CAHOKIA 2: EAWR scored 13 runs in the first inning en route to a big win over Cahokia.

Olivia Sheets had a hit and four RBIs for the Oilers, and both Morgan Reynolds and Lily Tretter each added a hit and three RBIs. Jordan Ealey struck out nine inside the circle, while Ellie Beachum fanned two.

Deja Porter had the only two hits and RBI for the Comanches, with Nyla Porter striking out three in the circle.

EAWR is now 4-1, while Cahokia opens its season at 0-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 8, DUPO 4: West scored three runs in the third, one in the fourth, and four in the fifth to take the win over visiting Dupo.

Sophia Rossi had two hits and an RBI for the Maroons, while Addison Geluck had a hit and two RBIs, and Charli Coppernoll had a hit and an RBI. Kara Kramer went all the way in the circle, striking out eight.

West is now 3-3, while the Tigers drop to 3-2.

GRANITE CITY 8, RED BUD 5: Granite scored twice in the second and third, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth to take a road win at Red Bud.

Chloe Randolph had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Warriors, while Milyn Roher had two hits and an RBI, and Alexis Ruiz and Cheyenne Gaddie had a hit and an RBI each. Christine Myers struck out five in throwing a complete game inside the circle.

Granite is now 3-2, while the Musketeers go to 4-1.

In other games played on Monday, Gillespie defeated Metro-East Lutheran 15-0, Edwardsville won at home over Plainfield North 9-3, and Waterloo won over Freeburg 8-1.

SOCCER

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 2: Reece Erkman, Kathryn Gauch, and Livy Mueller scored the goals to give East the three points over Gibault at Charlie Woodford Field.

Sydney Barns, Lainey Burress, and Lyly Keck assisted for the Lancers, while Beth Zimmerly made five saves in goal, and Abbie House had three saves.

Emily Richardson and Aubry Thomas both scored and assisted on each other's goals for the Hawks, while Maggie Altes had 11 saves in goal.

East is now 4-0-0, while Gibault slips to 6-1-0.

TRIAD 2, GRANITE CITY 0: Maggie Conreaux and London Looby, assisted by Alina Ayran and Emma Corralle, scored in the second half to give Triad the three points on the road over Granite at Gene Baker Field.

Payton Hartmann had three saves in goal for the Knights to record the clean sheet, while Kathryn Gartner had 14 saves for the Warriors.

Triad is now 3-2-0, while Granite is 2-2-3.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 6, FREEBURG 0: Izzy Dalke and Britt Wilhelm both had hat tricks to give Althoff the three points over Freeburg on the road.

Samantha Patton assisted twice for the Crusaders, while Claire Nash also had an assist, and Zoey Massingale had four saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Althoff goes to 5-1-1, while the Midgets slip to 1-5-0.

In other results from Monday's soccer schedule, Highland blanked Metro-East Lutheran 6-0, Trenton Wesclin got past Breese Central 2-1, and Piasa Southwestern defeated East Alton-Wood River 5-1.

In a girls lacrosse match, O'Fallon won over Rockwood Summit of Fenton, Mo. 14-12.

