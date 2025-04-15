MONDAY, APRIL 14 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

MASCOUTAH 13, HIGHLAND 1: Mascoutah scored seven times in the fifth and three more in the seventh after spotting Highland a 1-0 lead in going on the win on the road.

Lucy Becker had a hit and the only RBI for the Bulldogs, while Kamryn Leckrone had the only other hit. Kaitlyn Wilson went all the way inside the circle, striking out seven.

The Indians are now 6-3, while Highland goes to 4-6.

GILLESPIE 15, COLLINSVILLE 2: Gillespie spotted Collinsville a 2-0 first inning lead, then scored four runs in the first, six in the second, two in the third, and three in the fourth to take the home win.

Keegan Edwards had a hit and both of the Kahoks' RBIs, while Bailey Demick, Ali Vieluf, and Faith Fairchild had the other hits. Lilly Paarlsburg struck out two in going all the way inside the circle.

The Miners are now 6-5, while Collinsville goes to 4-6.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, JERSEY 5: A six-run fifth inning made the difference as CM won over Jersey on the road.

Bella Thein had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Danika Chester had two hits and four RBIs, and Zoey Hunt had two hits. Megan Griffith went all the way inside the circle, striking out 11.

Maleah Derrick led the Panthers with three hits and a RBI, while Anna Kribs had two hits, and Paxton Weirich had a hit and two RBIs, and also struck out eight inside the circle. Ellie Davis fanned one.

CM is now 8-4 with Jersey slipping to 4-4-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

WATERLOO 13, TRIAD 7: Waterloo scored five in the third, four in the sixth, and three in the seventh on its way to a win at Triad.

Peyton Horn had two hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while both Addison Hagerty and Syd Horn had two hits each, and Delaney Hess struck out three in the circle, while Abby Harper fanned two.

The Bulldogs are now 8-2. while Triad goes to 9-3.

In other games played on Monday, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran defeated Breese Central 4-1, Dupo topped Marissa-Coulterville 6-5, and Sparta got past Waterloo Gibault Catholic 12-6.

SOCCER

In matches played on Monday, Columbia edged Waterloo 1-0, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at Roxana 7-2, Father McGivney Catholic shut out Breese Mater Dei Catholic 8-0, Litchfield won at Metro-East Lutheran 11-2, Marquette Catholic nipped Civic Memorial 2-1, and O'Fallon won at Belleville Althoff Catholic 4-0.

In a lacrosse match played, Edwardsville won at Whitfield in west St. Louis County 9-2.

.

More like this: