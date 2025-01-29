GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLTON 51, LIBERTY 34: Lauren Flowers, who recently became Carrollton’s all-time leading scorer, had another big game to lead the Hawks to the semifinals.

Flowers hit for 20 points, while Harper Darr added 11 points, both Blake Driskill and Abby Flowers had six points each, Hayden McMurtry and Chloe McAdams scored three points apiece, and Megan Camden had two points.

Carrollton is now 19-6, while the Eagles go to 12-12.

ROXANA 38, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 32 (OT): In day three of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational, Roxana got to a 27-27 tie at halftime, then outscored Lincolnwood in the extra period 11-5 to take the win and advance to the consolation semifinals.

Ava Cherry led the Shells with 16 points, while Daisy Daugherty had 11 points, Kylee Slayden had five points, Josie Brannon scored three points, Haley Schlemer had two points, and Tatum Shaw scored a single point.

Roxana is now 11-13, while the Lancers fall to 5-21.

COLLINSVILLE 48, BELLEVILLE WEST 14: Collinsville took an early lead, and didn’t look back in taking a comprehensive win over West.

Talesha Gilmore led the Kahoks with 24 points, while Carsyn Moad came up with 11 points.

Collinsville is now 10-12, while the Maroons go to 6-16.

In other games played on Tuesday, Edwardsville got past O’Fallon 50-46, at the Hillsboro, Mo., Tournament, Freeburg won over Pacific, Mo., 64-29, Columbia won over Waterloo 47-34, Breese Central defeated Greenville 65-22, Highland won at Hillsboro 57-49, and Catlin Salt Fork defeated White Hall North Greene 58-32.

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON 24, BELLEVILLE WEST 16: Alton took the win over West at Bel Air Bowl In Belleville as both teams prepare for the upcoming IHSA regionals.

Jillian Dwiggins led the Redbirds with a 564 series, including a high game of 200, while Berlynn Clayton had a 542 set, with a high game of 201, and Isa Espinosa had a 314 series, with a high game of 196.

The Maroons were led by Jillian Decamps, who shot a 577 series, with a high game of 203, while Alyssa Law had a 533 series, and a high game of 185, and Allison Law came up with a 483 set, with a high game of 181.

The Alton JV shutout the West JV 7-0, with Myra Sutton throwing a 491 series for the Redbirds, with a high game of 189. Autumn McGuire had a 522 series for the Maroons, with a 182 high game twice.

