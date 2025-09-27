FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 WEEK FIVE PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

CALHOUN 49, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 8: Jacob Brannan had three touchdown runs of 40, four, and five yards, while Earl Elmore threw 10 yards to Jack Goode for another score, and Tyler Van Dyne, Easton Wallendorf, and Charlie Goode had touchdown runs as Calhoun took the win over Winchester.

The Warriors scored 49 unanswered points after conceding an opening touchdown by the Cougars, and are now 5-0, while West Central is 2-3.

CARLINVILLE 64, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 21: Kip Reels was seven-of-13 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown, Joel White ran for 145 yards and a score, and Tate Duckles caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown as Carlinville took a bit win at home over North Mac.

Cameron Cooper also had a 39-yard touchdown reception for the Cavaliers, who are now 4-1, while the Panthers are 2-3.

WATERLOO 49, CIVIC MEMORIAL 20: Parker Parnell caught two touchdown passes from Luke Clouser, of nine and 18 yards, and Evan Spurgeon had a 28-yard touchdown run in CM’s loss at Waterloo.

Derez Sayles ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, while Owen Niebrugge took an interception back 43 yards for another score.

Waterloo is now 3-2, while the Eagles are 1-4.

SOUTHWESTERN 26, LITCHFIELD 17: Jerion Holoman ran for 147 yards, Carter Watson was two-of-three passing for 43 yards, Blake Rimbey had a 43-yard catch, and Cason Robinson caught a 37-yard pass in Southwestern’s win over Litchfield at home.

The Piasa Birds are now 1-4, while the Purple Panthers fall to 0-5.

Article continues after sponsor message

GREENFIIELD NORTHWESTERN 43, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 8: Carter Murphy ran for 106 yards and two touchdown, of 81 and five yards, Ty Bowman was three-of-five passing for 76 yards and a touchdown of 44 yards to Jason Hoots, his only catch of the game, Kayden Roberts also ran for two scores, from four and 12 yards, and Wyatt Holmes ran in from 24 yards in Greenfield’s win over North Greene.

The Tigers are now 3-2, with the Spartans now at 0-5,

MASCOUTAH 35, JERSEY 16: Sean Murphy had a big game for Mascoutah, running for 202 yards and three touchdowns of one, nine, and two yards, while Jack Hilgendorf ran in from three yards, and Nygel Bowers ran in from one as Mascoutah took a win at Jersey.

Evan Cheek had a 29-yard touchdown run for the Panthers, with Trevor Tucker going in from 10 yards, and Abe Kribs kicked a 21-yard field goal for the Panthers.

The Indians are now 3-2, while Jersey goes to 1-4.

CAHOKIA 28, MARION 22: Donald Collins, Jr. led Cahokia with 79 yards rushing, Nigel Gooden was 10-of-22 passing for 148 yards, and Hartles Holman caught three passes for 78 yards in the Comanches' win at Marion.

Cahokia is now 4-1, while the Wildcats go to 3-2.

MT. VERNON 29, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 28: Nolan Mass caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Hughes with 2:47 left in regulation to send Mt. Vernon to the win over Althoff in a thriller at Mt. Vernon.

Steven Brown had two touchdown runs of two and 10 yards, Jayden Ellington threw 37 yards to Logan Thompson for another score, and ran in from one yard himself for the Crusaders. Brown ran for 183 yards in the game, while Ellington was 10-of-14 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Thompson caught two passes for 52 yards and his touchdown.

Both Althoff and the Rams are now 2-3.

In other games played on Friday night, Marquette Catholic took a 48-34 win over Saxony Lutheran of Jackso, Mo., Triad won its rivalry game over Highland 42-22, Edwardsville pulled out a last-second 41-39 win at Belleville East, O’Fallon won over Alton 23-3, Chester won over Trenton Wesclin 42-20, Sparta won over Red Bud 34-22, East St, Louis won its delayed home River 63-0, Roxana won at Salem 46-7, Dupo went to 5-0 with a 46-27 win over Carlyle, Hillsboro doubled up on Staunton 44-22, Freeburg won over Columbia 23-14, Collinsville defeated Granite City 50-3, Macomb slipped past Breese Mater Dei Catholic 41-35, Madison won at Argenta-Oreana 28-21, and Carrollton defeated Pleasant Hill 51-0.

More like this: