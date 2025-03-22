THURSDAY, MARCH 20 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

COLLINSVILLE 2, GALESBURG 1 (9 INNINGS): In a closely contested game, Collinsville pushed a run across in the bottom of the ninth to take the win in their season opener.

Adam Bovinett had two hits and an RBI for the Kahoks, while Lucas Owen had a hit and RBI, and Reznor Hartmann, Braden Henson, Carson Parill and Will Swip[ also had hits. Owen Struck out five batsmen on the mound, while Carter Harrington fanned three.

The Kahoks open up at 1-, with the Silver Streaks opening at 0-1.

BELLEVILLE EAST 11, QUINCY 5: East scored four times in the third, then added six more run in the fourth to take the win in the Illinois Prep Baseball Report Kickoff showcase at home.

Nasir Pere had the Lancers with two hits and three RBIs, while both Owen Hoapp and Reid Newmayer each had two hits and an RBI, Jalen Jones had a hit and drove home two runs, Tommy Kramkowski had a hit and RBI Brody Lindemann had a hit, and Adam Smith drove home a run. Smith also struck out four batters on the mound, while Hodapp struck out three, and Luke Monroe fanned one.

East opens its season at 1-0, while the Blue Devils begin at 0-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 7, EAST MOLINE UNITED 4: In another season opener, West scored a single run in the second, then hit East Moline with six in the third to take the win.

Braden Fournie led the Maroons with two hits and two RBIs, while Ethan Hofmeister also had two hits, Will Fessell had a hit and two RBIs, both Kolten Markarian and Bryce Schaltenbrand had a hit and RBI each, Lucas Allen and Treylon Bowen had a hit apiece, and Michael Robertson drove in a run John Hilpert struck out eight on the mound while Hofmeister fanned three.

West opens up at 1-0, while the Panthers begin the season 0-1.

LITCHFIELD 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6: a seven-run fifth inning spelled the difference, as Litchfield took the road win at Southwestern.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with two hits and an RBI, while Carter Watson had a hit and drove home two runs, and Benito Bicioccchi, Owen Gray, John Kunz, and Ryan Lowis also had hits. Austin Bates, Colton Huber, and Bicioccchi all struck out one batter each on the mound.

The Purple Panthers open at 1-0m while Southwestern goes to 1-1,

MAGNOLIA HEIGHTS, MISS. 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: In the Buster Kelso Classic tournament at the USA Sports Complex in Memphis, Magnolia Heights of Senatobia, Miss. Took the first-round win over McGivney.

Omar Avalos, Ty Etcheson, Ben Sink, and Justin Terhaar all had hits for the Griffins, while Drew Kleinheider had the only RBI. Kannon Kamp had the only strikeout while on the mound.

The Chiefs are now 15-2, while McGivney goes to 1-1,

In other games played on Thursday, Edwardsville won over Normal Community 11-0, East Alton-Wood River defeated Hillsboro 19-12, Mascoutah won over Newton 11-0, and Breese Central defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 9-5.

