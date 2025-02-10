SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

STAUNTON 39, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35

Staunton defeated Marquette Catholic 39-35 in the Mike Fahnestock State Farm East Alton-Wood River Shootout on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

Staunton led by a score of 22-16 at the half and 29-25 at the end of three.

Ethan Sharp had 11 points for Staunton and Isiah Laux had 8 points.

Cam Jones led Marquette with 15 points against Staunton, while Chase Jones added nine points and Carson Jones seven points.

ROXANA 44, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 21: At the Mike Fahnestock State Farm Wood East Alton-Wood River Shootout at EAWR Memorial Gym, Roxana went out to an early lead and didn't look back in defeating West Central.

Cohen Dugan led the Shells with 14 points, while Seam Maberry had 11 points, Trenton Holloway scored 10 points, Keelan Crawford had nine points, and both Jake Newton and Jamir Cornell had two points each.

Roxana is now 13-14, while the Cougars go to 21-6.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 70, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 34: In another game of the EAWR Shootout, CM roared out to a 26-8 first quarter lead in taking the win over the hosts.

The Eagles were led by Adam Ogden's 18 points, while Jack Piening added 13 points, both Lukas Zangori and Riley Lamb had eight points each, Charlie Kilpatrick scored seven points, August Frankford had six points, Grady Farrell scored four points, Parker Parnell hit for three points, and Matt Lyman had two points.

The Oilers were led by Tamarion Marshall, with 16 points, with Matthew Bruce adding seven points, both Harrison Smith and Jordyn Spiller had five points each, and Austin Bock had a single point.

CM is now 17-10, while EAWR goes to 2-25.

COLLINSVILLE 64, MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY 60: In the feature game of the Shootout, Collinsville made its first appearance at the EAWR Memorial Gym in many years a good one by taking a close win over MICDS.

Donovan Coates led the Kahoks with 22 points, while Stanley Carnahan scored 13 points, both Evan and Jace Wilkinson had 11 points each, Chase Reynolds had four points, and Solomon Talbott hit for three points.

Collinsville is now 14-13, while the Rams go to 10-8.

BELLEVILLE WEST 58. SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 22: In a regular season game at the West gym, the Maroons had little trouble in seeing off Southeast.

Micah May led West with 12 points, while both Issac Jones and J'Dyn Lloyd had eight points each, Rickey Salmond had seven points, Dashaun Gage and Cameron Lowery both hit for six points apiece, Nicholas Hankins, Jr. scored five points, and Caiden Capell, Brayden Esterfein, and Nathanial Rogers all had two points each.

The Maroons are now 12-13, while the Spartans drop to 2-24.

In other games on Saturday, SIUE Charter defeated St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience 77-38, in a Shootout at Benton, Madison got past Bluford Webber 4-42, also at Benton, Carlyle defeated Waltonville 50-36, St. John Vianney Catholic nipped O'Fallon 61-60. New Athens won over Red Bud 80-39, Pinckneyville won over Freeburg 63-30, and Belleville Althoff Catholic won at Alton 56-47.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 59, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 41: Kel'c Robinson had a big game in leading Marquette to the win over EAWR in the Mike Fahnestock State Farm Shootout at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Robinson led the Explorers with 23 points, while Allie Weiner added 16 points, Laila Davis had six points, Delaney Ortman added five points, both Izzy Hough and Caylee Rhodes had four points each, and Jami Jones scored two points.

Kaylynn Buttry led the Oilers with 20 points, while Lily Tretter added 10 points, Milla Legette had seven points, and both Jordan Ealey and Emalyn Murphy had two points each.

Marquette is now 19-10, while EAWR goes to 8-18.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 51. ROXANA 46: In another game in the EAWR Shootout, West Central held off Roxana in a close decision.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 19 points, while Ava Cherry added nine points, Josie Brannon had six points, and Kylee Slayden scored four points.

The Cougars are now 14-14d, while Roxana goes to 13-16.

In other games played on Saturday, Marissa-Coulterville won over Trenton Wesclin 66-48, Civic Memorial defeated Pleasant Plains 49-41, and Alton defeated Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 56-35.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 46, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 44: Marquette took an important Gateway Metro Conference win over McGivney at the Marquette Family Arena

Owen Kolesa led the Griffins with 15 points, while Chase Jansen added 12 points, David Carroll scored eight points, both Tyler Jacobs and Will Rakers had three points each, Carson Barone had two points, and Brendan Kayser scored a single point.

The Explorers are now 12-12, while McGivney is 12-14.

EAST ST. LOUIS 55, COLLINSVILLE 45: East St. Louis held a 25-17 halftime lead in going on to a Southwestern Conference win at home over Collinsville.

Donovan Coates led the Kahoks with 12 points, while both Stanley Carnahan and Solomon Talbott had nine points each, Camauri Mayes had six points, Jace Wilkinson scored five points, and both Chase Reynolds and Jordan Taylor scored two points each.



The Flyers and now 13-12, while Collinsville is now 12-12.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 70, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 61: Althoff held off COR in a Gateway Metro Conference tilt at the Glenn Schott Center.

Bryden Gryzmala was one of three Crusader players to hit in double figures, with 22 points, while Dierre Hill, Jr. had 19 points, Kyle Johnson added 10 points, Jeremia Conway, Patton Lieb, and Zach Winkeler all had five points apiece, and Luke Smith scored four points.

Althoff is now 22-4, while the Silver Stallions go to 10-144.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 51, VANDALIA 49: Southwestern trailed at home to Vandalia 40-30 at three-quarter time, but rallied to outscore the Vandals 21-9 in the fourth to take the South Central Conference win.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with 20 points, while Connor Wood had 15 points, Ryan Lowis scored nine points, Cason Robinson had six points, and Ike Austin had a single point.

Southwestern is now 15-11, while Vandalia slips to 11-15.

HARDIN CALHOUN 45, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 25: Connor Longnecker had three points, but it was enough to tie him with Mitch Bick at 1,040 points as Calhoun’s all-time leading scorer as the Warriors took a WIVC road win at North Greene,

Jack Zipprich led Calhoun with 16 points, while Lane Eilerman had 15 points, Jack Graner had six points, both Longnecker and Jake Snyders scored three points each, and Blake Nolte had two points.

Luke Farris led the Spartans with 13 points, while Talan Harney had seven points, and both Garrett Hazelwonder and Brody Berry had six points each.

The Warriors are now 18-7, while North Greene slips to 12-14.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 52, CARLINVILLE 39: North Mac went out to a 30-17 halftime lead in taking a home win in the South Central Conference over Carlinville.

Dom Alepra led the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Triston Thompson had eight points, Colin Pope had six points, Tate Duckles hit for five points, and Auggie Rowe scored two points.

The Panthers are now 8-16, while Carlinville is now 10-14,

In other games on the Friday slate, Staunton won at Gillespie 63-37, Columbia won at O’Fallon 63-56, Alton defeated Granite City 54-37, Freeburg got past Salem 57-51, New Athens won at Dupo 70-39, Highland got past Triad 59-51, Carlyle nipped Trenton Wesclin 60-59, Waterloo won over Civic Memorial 64-49, and Centralia defeated Cahokia 60-37.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIGHLAND 45, TRIAD 38: Highland held off Triad to take a Mississippi Valley Conference win at home.

Peyton Frey led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while Jordan Bircher had eight points, Paige Kielboeker came up with seven points, Sophie Schroeder had six points, Ari Nanney scored four points, Sophia Fleming had three points, Sydney Coziar and Linden Klucker hit for two point each, and Chloe Gould scored a single point.

Highland is now 14-14, while the Knights go to 20-8.

ROXANA 47, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 46: Roxana took a close win over backyard rival EAWR at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 24 points, while Ava Cherry had seven points, both Josie Brannon and Tatum Shaw scored five points apiece, Leah Newton had four points, and Haley Schlemer came up with two points.

Roxana is now 13-16, while the Oilers go to 8-18.

In other games on Friday’s slate, Nashville won at O’Fallon 59-49, Civic Memorial slipped by Waterloo 49-47, and Edwardsville doubled up on Granite City 60-30.

More like this: