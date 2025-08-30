FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 WEEK ONE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Chatham Glenwood 39, Edwardsville 31

Metro-East Lutheran 34, Decatur Unity Christian 12

Belleville Althoff Catholic 34, Alton 13

Belleville East 40, Collinsville 6

Belleville West 40, Mascoutah 21

O’Fallon 24, Triad 8

Peotone 40, Granite City 7

Pinckneyville 22, Red Bud 6

Chester 55, East Alton-Wood River 0

Columbia 23, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 22

Newton 35, Civic Memorial 21

Roxana 30, Jersey 18

Sparta 48, Madison 32

Mt. Sterling Brown County 38, Carrollton 7

Freeburg 39, De Soto, Mo. 14

Staunton 20, Piasa Southwestern 8

Breese Central 42, Effingham 7

Nashville 28, Carlyle 21

Calhoun 42, Concord Triopia 0

Marquette Catholic 56, St. St Charles, Mo. Duchesne Catholic 7

Vandalia 51, Carlinville 33

