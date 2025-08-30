Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Aug. 29, 2025
Marquette Catholic, MELHS, Althoff, Roxana, O'Fallon, Calhoun, Staunton, others record opening night football wins.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 WEEK ONE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Chatham Glenwood 39, Edwardsville 31
Metro-East Lutheran 34, Decatur Unity Christian 12
Belleville Althoff Catholic 34, Alton 13
Belleville East 40, Collinsville 6
Belleville West 40, Mascoutah 21
O’Fallon 24, Triad 8
Peotone 40, Granite City 7
Pinckneyville 22, Red Bud 6
Chester 55, East Alton-Wood River 0
Columbia 23, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 22
Newton 35, Civic Memorial 21
Roxana 30, Jersey 18
Sparta 48, Madison 32
Mt. Sterling Brown County 38, Carrollton 7
Freeburg 39, De Soto, Mo. 14
Staunton 20, Piasa Southwestern 8
Breese Central 42, Effingham 7
Nashville 28, Carlyle 21
Calhoun 42, Concord Triopia 0
Marquette Catholic 56, St. St Charles, Mo. Duchesne Catholic 7
Vandalia 51, Carlinville 33
