Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
Roxana, Carrollton, Calhoun, Jersey, Carlinville, MELHS, Greenfield Northwestern, Belleville West, Belleville East, Collinsville record wins.
Pana 43, Carlinville 26
Greenville 42, Staunton 7
Hillsboro 56, Piasa Southwestern 20
Calhoun 21, Mt. Sterling Brown County 12
Carrollton 35, Concord Triopia 12
Greenfield Northwestern 47, Mendon Unity 44
Metro East Lutheran 44, Oblong 14 (eight-man)
Highland 34, Alton 24
DeSmet Jesuit 30, Edwardsville 15
Taylorville 24, Civic Memorial 17
Jersey 49, Columbia 21
Roxana 41, Marquette Catholic 7
Dupo 69, East Alton-Wood River 24
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 14, East St. Louis 13 (OT)
Belleville East 27, Capital City (Jefferson City, Mo.) 10
Belleville West 21, St. John Vianney Catholic (Kirkwood, Mo.) 19
Collinsville 16, Triad 7
Rochelle 27 Waterloo 6
Mascoutah 47, Carbondale 28
Maple Park Kaneland 55, Belleville Althoff Catholic 28
Breese Central 55, Herrin 6
Ottawa Township 52, Granite City 0
Sycamore 30, Cahokia 28
Trenton Wesclin 70, Madison 32
Mt. Zion 52, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 14
