FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 WEEK NINE PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Pana 43, Carlinville 26

Greenville 42, Staunton 7

Hillsboro 56, Piasa Southwestern 20

Calhoun 21, Mt. Sterling Brown County 12

Carrollton 35, Concord Triopia 12

Greenfield Northwestern 47, Mendon Unity 44

Metro East Lutheran 44, Oblong 14 (eight-man)

Highland 34, Alton 24

DeSmet Jesuit 30, Edwardsville 15

Taylorville 24, Civic Memorial 17

Jersey 49, Columbia 21

Article continues after sponsor message

Roxana 41, Marquette Catholic 7

Dupo 69, East Alton-Wood River 24

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 14, East St. Louis 13 (OT)

Belleville East 27, Capital City (Jefferson City, Mo.) 10

Belleville West 21, St. John Vianney Catholic (Kirkwood, Mo.) 19

Collinsville 16, Triad 7

Rochelle 27 Waterloo 6

Mascoutah 47, Carbondale 28

Maple Park Kaneland 55, Belleville Althoff Catholic 28

Breese Central 55, Herrin 6

Ottawa Township 52, Granite City 0

Sycamore 30, Cahokia 28

Trenton Wesclin 70, Madison 32

Mt. Zion 52, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 14

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
Oct 18, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
Sep 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Sept. 29, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Oct 4, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Roundup - Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
Today

 