FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 PLAY IT AGAIN FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

TRIAD 31, WATERLOO 7: Issac Ackerman ran in from 10 and five yards out for touchdowns, while Ian Dempsey had a 20-yard touchdown run, and Jack Phelps ran in from three yards out to help Triad win its MVC opener at home over Waterloo,

Jacob Dulaney added on a 31-yard field goal to help the Knights.

Triad remains undefeated at 4-0, while the Bulldogs are now 3-1.

ROXANA 15, COLUMBIA 7: Luke Hartman ran in from eight yards out, and Kael Hester caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Sean Maberry, and the Roxana defense did the rest, shutting down Columbia to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win at Columbia.

The Eagles got a two-yard touchdown run from Cameron Janik 46 seconds from full time to break the shutout bid.

The Shells are now 3-1, while Columbia is now 2-2.

HIGHLAND 28, MASCOUTAH 25: Tyson Rakers scored twice in the first quarter, on a 17-yard pass from Blake Gelly, and on a two-yard run, while Gelly ran in from 19 yards to help Highland take a home win over Mascoutah.

Gelly also threw 21 yards to Blake Reinacher for a touchdown, and Rome Wallace kicked a 25-yard field goal for the Bulldogs other points.

Baruk Jonnson ran in from one yard out, and threw 22 yards to Jordan Beck for Indian touchdowns, Sean Murphy ran in from 17 yards, and Ethan Gallegos had a two-yard run for another Mascoutah touchdown

Highland is now 2-2, while the Indians slip to 1-3.

MT. VERNON 45, COLLINSVILLE 21: Chase Reynolds hit Devin Habermehl from 24 yards out for a touchdown, Rome Richardson scored from seven yards out, and Talin Nabors went in from seven yards out, but it wasn’t enough as Mt. Vernon struck early and often to take the win at Kahok Stadium.

Reynolds ran for 135 yards on the night, while Nabors had 105 yards rushing.

The Rams and Kahoks are now both 2-2.

HARDIN CALHOUN 46, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 6: Drew Wallendorf scored three times, on runs of 23, 50, and 40 yards, while Will Lorton ran in twice, from 23 and 25 yards, as Calhoun stayed unbeaten with a win over West Central.

Connor Longnecker ran in from 45 yards out for a score, and Jake Snyders threw 13 yards to Charlie Matthews for the other Warrior touchdown

Calhoun is now 4-0, while the Cougars go to 3-1.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 56, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 14: Talon Albrecht was seven-of-eight passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns – 56 yards to Caleb Albrecht, 57 yards to Garrett Costello, and 18 yards to Avery Lamb – in Northwestern’s win at North Greene.

Ashton Preuawb had a `4-yard run for a score for the Tigers, while Rimbey White took a kickoff back 50 yards for a touchdown, Albrecht also ran in from 10 yards out, Wyatt Stuart went in from 30 yards out, and Carter Murphy ran in from 40 yards.

Garrett Hazelwonder threw 63 tards to Logan Tepen for the first Spartan touchdown, then Tepen threw nine yards to Logan Clark for the other North Greene score.

Greenfield-Northwestern is now 4-0, while the Spartans go to 0-4.

In other games on the Friday fixtures, Centralia won at home over Granite City 49-6, Belleville West defeated visiting Alton 44-6, Harrisburg won at Marquette Catholic 55-0, Salem took a 42-8 win at East Alton-Wood River, Cahokia won at home at Brien Field over Carbondale 44-21, Vandalia won at home over Piasa Southwestern 51-6, and Carlinville nipped Staunton 20-13.