FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 WEEK SIX PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

CALHOUN 14, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 6: Easton Wallendorf ran in from 65 yards out to open the scoring in the third quarter, and Jake Brannan ran in from three yards out late in the third to give Calhoun the win over Greenfield in a very important Western Illinois Valley Conference tilt at Calhoun.

Kayden Roberts ran in from three yards out for the Tigers’ only touchdown with 4:09 left in regulation, but Greenfield could get no closer,

Ty Bowman ran for 70 yards for the Tigers, and was also eight-of-12 passing for 69 yards, and Carter Murphy caught four passes for 44 yards.

The Warriors are now 6-0, while the Tigers are now 3-3.

CARLINVILLE 48, LITCHFIELD 35: Kip Reels went 18-of-20 passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns, while Joel White ran for 230 yards and four scores, and Tate Duckles caught 10 passes for 154 yards and a pair of scores as Carlinville outlasted Litchfield on the road.

Reels threw to Duckles for a 60-yard touchdown in the second, and 12 yards in the third for Duckles’ two scores, and White had touchdown runs of 10, 11, 30, and four yards.

The Cavaliers are now 5-1, while the Purple Panthers slip to 0-6.

GILLESPIE 36, SOUTHWESTERN 6; Blake Rimbey ran for 72 yards on the night, while Red Campbell completed one pass for 51 yards as Gillespie won at home over Southwestern.

The Miners are now 2-4, while the Piasa Birds go to 1-5.

WATERLOO 48, JERSEY 14: Andrew Koenig had the only two touchdowns for Jersey on runs of 22 and one yard, in Waterloo’s win on the road.

The Bulldogs are now 4-2, while the Panthers go to 1-5.

CAHOKIA 42, MT. VERNON 18: Machal Henderson ran for 88 yards, while Nigel Gooden was nine-of-18 passing for 196 yards, Donald Collins, Jr. caught two passes for 76 yards, and Cortez Ross had two receptions for 73 yards in Cahokia’s win at Mt. Vernon.

The Comanches go to 5-1, while the Rams are now 2-5.

MASCOUTAH 16, TRIAD 7; Nygel Bowers ran in from five yards out in the first quarter, Gavin Christ's 20-yard field goal with 2:56 gave Mascoutah the lead, and Camren Reed ran an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown to clinch the game as Mascoutah defeated Triad at Alumni Field.

Mac Musgrave hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from John Holloway for the Knights’ only score in the second quarter.

Bowers ran for 34 yards for the Indians, while Jack Hilgendorf was nine-of-14 passing for 70 yards, and Jordan Beck had three catches for 31 yards.

Mascoutah is now 4-2, while Triad goes to 3-3.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 16, COLLINSVILLE 14: Austin Wilkinson’s 33-yard field goal with eight seconds left in regulation snapped Althoff’s three-game losing streak in a thrilling win at Collinsville’s Kahok Stadium. It also ended Collinsville’s winning streak at three games.

Steven Brown ran for 88 yards, including a four-yard touchdown run, while Jayden Ellington was 13-of-22 passing for 150 yards and a 27-yard touchdown strike to Eli Bolden, as Bolden caught six passes for 122 yards and his touchdown.

Amari Harper had both of the Kahoks’ touchdowns, on runs of 59 and 84 yards.

Both Althoff and Collinsville are now 3-3 on the season.

OTHER SCORES

In other games on the week six docket, Belleville East won at Alton 47-6, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated St. Louis Miller Career Academy 48-9, Freeburg won over Roxana 21-19, Chester stopped Carlyle 42-21, Breese Central romped over Salem 48-13, Columbia won over East Alton-Wood River 62-0, Dupo went to 6-0 on the season with a 56-14 win at Red Bud, Highland won at Civic Memorial 40-17, O’Fallon outlasted Belleville West 46-30, Trenton Wesclin also defeated Sparta 8-30, Heyworth won over Marquette Catholic 24-0, Carbondale won at Granite City 49-13, Carrollton won over White Hall North Greene 56-0, in this week’s eight-man game, Catlin Salt Fork dealt Metro-East Lutheran their first loss of the season in a 58-50 shootout, East St. Louis defeated Edwardsville 54-0, and Pana won over Staunton 62-20.

