FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24 WEEK NINE PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

CALHOUN 21, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 13: Earl Elmore threw 28 yards to Jack Goode for the game-clinching touchdown with 8:30 left in regulation, and also ran in from one yard out in the second quarter, while Jacob Brannan scored on another one-yard run to give Calhoun the win, making them the area’s only undefeated team.

The Warriors finish up 9-0, while the Hornets are now 7-2.

PANA 43, CARLINVILLE 25: Kip Reels had another big game passing, going 24-of-27 for 339 yards and three touchdowns, while Joel White had 74 yards rushing, Tate Duckles caught nine passes for 150 yards and three scores, and Tristan Thompson had five receptions for 140 yards, as Carlinville fell to Pana at home in the regular season finale.

The Panthers’ win gave them the South Central Conference title.

Pana finishes the regular season 8-1, while the Cavaliers are now 7-2.

BELLEVILLE WEST 21, ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 10: Nicholas Hankins scored on a 50-yard interception return with 7:33 left in regulation to give West the win at Vianney.

The Maroons got two touchdown passes of 35 and 50 yards from quarterback Caiden Capel, the second pass coming with 9:42 left in regulation.

West finishes at 4-5, while the Golden Griffins are now 3-6.

COLLINSVILLE 16, TRIAD 7: Lazarion Stewart scored from six yards out, Matt Reynolds kicked a 26-yard field goal, and DeAndre Brown had a critical interception to help Collinsville gain the win at home over Triad.

Jacob Odle ran in from 23 yards away for the Knights’ only score of the game.

Stewart ran for 39 yards on the night, while Jace Wilkinson was 13-of-17 passing for 153 yards, and Reynolds caught eight balls for 107 yards.

Both Triad and the Kahoks end the season 4

JERSEY 49, COLUMBIA 21: Trevor Tucker ran for 106 yards and a 555-yard touchdown while Andrew Koenig was 14-of-21 passing for 05 yards and four touchdowns, 58 and 38 yards to Abe Kribs, nine yards to Sincere Carter, 19 yards to Tucker, while Jude Jones ran an interception back 100 yards for another score, and Koenig ran in from six yards out in Jersey’s win at home over Columbia.

Kribs had three receptions for 113 yards and his two touchdowns, while Evan Cheek also caught three passes for 58 yards.

The Panthers finish up at 2-7, while the Eagles are now 6-3.

MAPLE PARK KANELAND 55, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 28: Jay Crumble, Jr. rand for 79 yards and a 53-yard touchdown, Jayden Ellington was nine-of-22 passing for 114 yards and a nine-yard touchdown pass to Eli Collins, Ellington also ran in from four yards out, and Caleb Harrington took a blocked field goal back 73 yards for another touchdown in Althoff’s loss at Kaneland.

Kyle Watkins caught three passes for 45 yards, while Steven Brown also had three receptions for 40 yards.

The Knights go to 7-2, while the Crusaders are 4-5.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 47, MENDON UNITY 44: Jason Hoots took a kickoff back 80 yards with 6:24 remaining in regulation to give Greenfield a wild win over Unity.

Ty Bowman ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns of 34 and 11 yards, while Kayden Roberts ran for 51 yards and two scores of one yard each, Bowman was also three-of- five passing for 18 yards, and Hoots caught two passes for 14 yards.

Sayer Allen had a big game for Unity, scoring six touchdowns in the game.

The Tigers are now 6-3, while the Mustangs go to 4-5.

In other games played on the final night of the regular season, Carrollton won over Concord Tripoia 35-12, Ottawa Township defeated Granite City 52-0, Seneca won over Carlyle 48-13, Belleville East defeated Capital City of Jefferson City, Mo. 27-10, Roxana won over Marquette Catholic 41-7, Greenville won over Staunton 42-7, Trenton Wesclin won over Madison 70-32, O’Fallon won at LaSalle-Peru 34-0, Saxony Lutheran of Jackson, Mo. won over visiting Red Bud 55-29, DeSmet Jesuit of Creve Coeur, Mo. won over Edwardsville 30-15, Taylorville got past Civic Memorial 24-17, Dupo won over East Alton-Wood River 69-24, Highland won over Alton 34-24, Rochelle defeated Waterloo 27-6, Mascoutah won over Carbondale 47-28, IMG Academy got past East St. Louis in Bradenton, Fla. 14-13 in overtime, Breese Central stopped Herrin 55-6, Mt. Zion topped Breese Mater Dei Catholic 52-14 and in this week’s eight-man game Metro-East Lutheran won over Oblong 44-14.

