WEEK SEVEN OCTOBER 10 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

CALHOUN 41, CARROLLTON 0: Jake Brannan and Easton Wallendorf both scored twice, and Earl Elmore ran for one touchdown and threw for two more as Calhoun took a big win at home over rival Carrollton.

Wallendorf caught a 23-yard pass from Elmore and ran in from 10 yards out, while Brannan had touchdown runs of six and two yards, and Elmore ran in from one yard away for the Warriors' scores.

Calhoun is now 7-0, while the Hawks go to 4-3.

CARLINVILLE 43, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10: Kip Reels went 10-for-16 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Joel White ran for 249 yards and four touchdowns, and Tristan Thompson caught four passes for 75 yards and a 32-yard touchdown in Carlinville’s win at Southwestern.

White ran in from 14, 55, six, and two yards, while Blake Rimbey ran for 51 yards and the Piasa Birds’ only touchdown of the night on a one-yard run. Rimbey also caught four passes for 31 yards, and Carter Watson was six-for 15 passing for 63 yards,

The Cavaliers are now 6-1, while Southwestern goes to 1-6.

MARION 48, COLLINSVILLE 35: Quarterback Jace Wilkinson ran for two touchdowns, from one and nine yards out, and also threw 80 yards to Loyal Patterson for another touchdown. Damon Dyer ran in from four yards out, and Lazarion Stewart went in from three yards away in Collinsville’s shootout loss at Marion.

The Wildcats are now 4-3, while the Kahoks are now 3-4.

CAHOKIA 40, CENTRALIA 8: Machal Henderson ran for 103 yards, Nigel Gooden was eight-of-15 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown, and Tyrique Haynes caught four passes for 98 yards in Cahokia's win over Centralia at Brien Field.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Comanches are now 5-1, while the Orphans go to 5-2,

WATERLOO 43, HIGHLAND 14: Blake Gelly ran in from two yards out, and threw 39 yards to Carter Harris for another score, as Waterloo took a big win at Highland.

Waterloo is now 5-2, while Highland drops to 4-3.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 58, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 35; Jay Crumble, Jr. ran for 134 yards and touchdowns of 82 and 54 yards, Steven Brown ran for 291 yards, also having touchdowns of 11, 53, and 75 yards, Jayden Ellington was nine-of-13 passing for 2224 yards, with throws of 41 yards to Eli Collins, and 79 and 31 yards to Eli Daniel,, and also ran in from one yard out, and Daniel had two receptions for 110 yards and his two touchdowns in Althoff’s win over Mater Dei at George Martz Field.

The Crusaders are now 4-3, while the Knights go to 2-5.

EAST ST. LOUIS 55, BELLEVILLE EAST 7: Myson Johnson-Cook ran for 163 yards, Jaden Wilson was five-of-10 passing for 103 yards, Ahmaad Sharp had a 29-yard catch, and Ronnie Gomiler had a 28-yard catch in East St. Louis’ win over Belleville East at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium.

Both the Flyers and Lancers are now 5-2 on the season.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 38, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 6; Kayden Roberts ran for 9 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns of one and 22 yards, Carter Murphy ran for 61 yards and a 30-yard touchdown, and Ty Bowman ran for 51 yards, and was 13-of 20 passing for 182 yards and a 52-yard touchdown pass to Murphy, also running in froe one yard out, Carter Chapman had seven reception for 70 yards, and Murphy caught two balls for 68 yard and his touchdown in Greenfield’s win over West Central.

The Tigers are now 4-2, with the Cougars going to 3-4.

In other games on Friday night, Triad won over Jersey 31-14, Columbia got past Salem 7-6, Edwardsville stopped O’Fallon 35-3, Belleville West won over Alton 57-13, Trenton Wesclin won at Red Bud 34-22, Mt. Vernon won over visiting Granite City 62-6, Sparta defeated Carlyle 41-8, Freeburg won at East Alton-Wood River 63-0, Chester held off Dupo’s comeback bid, winning 38-38, Mascoutah won at Civic Memorial 24-7, and in this week’s eight-man game, Metro-East Lutheran won over Martinsville 70-40.

More like this: