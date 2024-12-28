BOYS BASKETBALL

O’FALLON 57, DECATUR MACARTHUR 50 (OT): O’Fallon rallied in the second half from a 26-17 halftime deficit to tie the game 45-45, forcing overtime, then outscored MacArthur in the extra period 12-5 to to take the win and advance at Collinsville.

Jayden Dance led the Panthers with 13 points, while Nate Smith had 10 points, both Eric Schwartz, Jr. and Ben Akoro had nine points each, Eddy Jackson scored eight points, Brenton Hunter had six points, and Andre Stanley scored two points.

O’Fallon is now 4-6, while the Generals go to 6-4.

In the other first-round games at Collinsville, Triad defeated Decatur Eisenhower 45-29, Quincy remained undefeated at 10-0 with a 88-46 win over McCluer North, The Woodlands, Tex., Christian of suburban Houston took a 68-33 win over Oakville, Lincoln defeated Mundelein 44-35, and Belleville East won over Granite City 69-35.

BELLVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 71, ROCKFORD EAST 53: In an opener at the Collinsville Holiday Classic, Althoff saw four players score in double figures to take the win over Rockford East.

Dierre Hill, Jr. led the Crusaders with 18 points, while Zach Winkeler added 16 points, Bryden Gryzmala had 14 points, Luke Smith scored 10 points, Kyle Johnson had eight points, Steven Brown hit for three points, and Braden Ozmanski had two points.

Althoff is now 10-2, while the E-Rabs go to 5-5.

TRENTON WESCLIN 63, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 40: In the first of two games in Group A of the 63rd Breese Mater Dei Catholic Holiday Tournament, Wesclin took a win over McGivney.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with nine points, while both David Carroll and Aiden Willis had six points each, Tyler Jacobs and Will Rakers scored five points each, Owen Kolesa had four points, Brendan Kayser hit for three points, and Carson Barone had two points.

The Warriors are now 9-4.

Article continues after sponsor message

HIGHLAND 76, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 38: In McGivney’s second game of the day, Highland had little trouble in taking the win over the Griffins.

Barone led McGivney with 13 points, while Jansen hit for nine points, Carroll had seven points, Rakers hit for five points, and both Jacobs and Willis had two points each.

The Bulldogs are now 8-5, while the Griffins go to 5-8.

In Group B, Orchard Farm, Mo., nipped Mascoutah 61-57, while in Group C, Breese Central got past Nashville 38-34, In Group D, Metro-East Lutheran defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 64-33, but lost to Mater Dei 54-46.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 56, DUPO 49: In the first game of two for Southwestern In their holiday round robin tournament, the Piasa Birds held off a rally by Dupo to take the win.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 22 points, while Logan Custer added 12 points, Ike Austin and Trenton Brackett had six points each, Cason Robinson and John Kunz scored four points apiece, and Thor Springman had two points.

VALMEYER 66, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 63 OT): In Southwestern’s second game, Valmeyer outscored the Birds 11-8 in overtime after the game was tied after regulation 55-55, to take a narrow win.

Lowis had another big game for Southwestern, scoring 24 points, while Robinson added 14 points, Kunz had 13 points, Austin had seven points, and Custer scored five points.

The Pirates are now 2-2, while the Piasa Birds go to 8-8.

ROXANA 46, CHESTER 33: In the first round of the Duster Thomas Holiday Classic In Pinckneyville, Roxana took an opening win over Chester.

Cohen Dugan led the Shells with 14 points, while Sean Maberry added 12 points, Jake Newton had eight points, both Nathan Crawford and Junior Hardinon had four points each, and Trenton Holloway scored two points.

Roxana is now 6-5, while the Yellowjackets fall to 4-8,

In the consolation semifinals at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, East Alton-Wood River won over Bunker Hill 31-22, while in the opening round of the Duster Thomas Holiday Classic in Pinckneyville, Jersey got pas Salem 48-48. In Group A of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament in Freeburg, Columbia won over Civic Memorial 50-40, while in Group B, the co-host Midgets won over Marquette Catholic 52-39.

More like this: