WEDNESDAY, MAY 21 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15, BUNKER HILL 0: In the Metro-East Lutheran regional at Marin Luther Field, McGivney scored 13 runs in the first, and one each in the third and fourth to win over Bunker Hill.

Drew Kleinheider had three hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Mason Holmes had three hits and an RBI, Issac Wendler had two hits and three RBIs, Kannon Kamp came up with two hits and two RBIs, and Ben Sink had two hits and an RBi. Wendler also struck out eight in going all the way on the mound.

McGivney is now 33-3, and faces the winner of Thursday's second semifinal between Metro-East and Carrollton in the final on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Minutemen end their season at 2-19.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 5, VALMEYER 1: In the Valmeyer regional, Gibault scored three runs in the first, and single runs in the fourth and fifth to eliminate the host Pirates.

Logan Blanchard and Kye Holbrook had the hits for Valmeyer, while Evan Hill drove in the only run. Luke Blackwell struck out seven on the mound, while Tallen Jakimauskas fanned five.

The Hawks improve to 10-18, and will play New Athens in the final Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Pirates end the season at 10-20.

In other semifinal games on Wednesday, at Valmeyer, New Athens eliminated Dupo 4-2, at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Marissa-Coulterville won over Okawville 10-0, and in the Greenfield Northwestern regional, Hardin Calhoun won over White Hall North Greene 13-3.

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

ROXANA 10, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Roxana scored four runs in the second, one in the fourth, and five in the fifth to eliminate Althoff in the regional semifinal at Roxana City Park.

Kadin Carlisle had three hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Kael Hester had a hit and three RBIs, Mason Crump had a hit and two RBIs, and both Lucas Hartman and Sean Maberry each had a hit. Dalton Carriker went all the way on the mound, striking out two

Both Cooper Zimmer and Tyler Birdsong had the hits for the Crusaders, while Sam Roche fanned two while on the mound.

Roxana is now 20-9-1, and meets the winner of Columbia and Marquette Catholic in the final on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Althoff concludes its season at 17-15.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4: In a semifinal of the North Mac regional, Southwestern scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead, but the Panthers scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to take a dramatic walk-off win and advance to the final.

Ian Brantley had three hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Ike Austin had three hits and an RBI, Reed Campbell had two hits and an RIBI, and Ryan Lowis had two hits. Lowis also went all the way on the mound, striking out 14.

North Mac is now 18-7, and moves on to the final against either Shelbyville or Hillsboro Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Southwestern's season concludes at 13-19.

In a semifinal at Breese Central, Greenville knocked out Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6-3.

REGULAR SEASON

EDWARDSVILLE 20-17, EAST ST. LOUIS 0-0: In the first game of a doubleheader at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center ballpark, Edwardsville scored three runs in the first, nine in the second, and eight more in the third to win the first game, then in the nightcap, scored nine in the first and eight more in the second to sweep the twinbill over East Side.

In the first game, both Joe Chiarodo and Grayson Rathgeb had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Lucas Krebs had two hits and an RBI. Tyler Rudd struck out three on the mound, while Eric Herman fanned one.

In the second game, Nolan Curry, Rathgeg, and Max Waltenberger all had hits and RBIs, while Connor Aumend Dax Dunnell, Zane Maxwell, Chase Milburn, and Evan Poynter all had RBIs. Mace Karnes struck out three on the mound, while Andrew Mckey fanned one.

COLLINSVILLE 13, CARBONDALE 3: At Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis, Collinsville scored nine runs in the sixth to blow open a close game, taking the win over Carbondale.

Grant Darden had three hits and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Carter Harrington had three hits, Henry Stirnaman had two hits and two RBIs, and Luke Robinson had two hits. Tyler Huntebrinker struck out three on the mound, while Lucas Owen, Carson Parrill, and Stirnaman all fanned one each.

HIGHLAND 9, WATERLOO 2: Highland scored twice in the third, then seven times in the fourth to take a road win at Waterloo

Both Garrin Stone and Braxdon Decker had two hits and two RBIs each for Highland, while Chase Knebel had a hit and RBI. Decker struck out nine on the mound, while Knebel fanned two.

MASCOUTAH 13, GRANITE CITY 3: After spotting Granite a 3-0 first inning lead, Mascoutah scored four times in the bottom of the first, three in the second, and two in third, fifth, and sixth to take the home win;

Evan Brewer had a hit and two RBIs for the Warriors, while both Nathan Hopper and Zaiden Kelley had the other two hits. Ayden Cooper struck out two on the mound, while Andrew Willaredt fanned one.

ALTON 4, JERSEY 2: A three-run fifth for Alton broke a tie and helped give Alton the win over visiting Jersey.

Logan Hickman and two hits for the Redbirds, while Jackson Dorris, Donovan Ducey, and Nolan Parker all had hits and RBIs. Jack Puent struck our four on the mound, while Parker fanned three.

Both Gage Carey and Abe Kribs had two hits and an RBI each for the Panthers, while Shane Lamer had the other hit on the day. Bryce Hutchens, Lamer, and Hayden LaPlant all shared time on the mound, but each had no strikeouts.

TRIAD 16, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Triad hit for 10 runs in the first, one in the second, and five in the third to win at Belleville East.

Hayden Bernreuter had four hits and five RBIs fort the Knights, while Gabe Deaver had four hits and four RBIs, Keegan Seipp had three hit and an RBI, Nolan Keller had two hits and two RBIs, and Landon Loomis had two hits and a RBI. Sawyer Brunson went all the way on the mound, striking out nine.

Reid Neumayer had two hits for the Lancers, while Grady Davis had a hit and the only RBI. Nasir Fares had the only strikeout on the mound.

