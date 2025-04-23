TUESDAY, APRIL 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

CHRIST OUR ROCK 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0

Christ Our Rock defeated Marquette Catholic 2-0 in a matchup at Gordon Moore Park.

B. Albert, N. Kenley, E. Beal, B. Hanke and C. Cartright had hits for Christ Our Rock. J. Pruitt and Jack Rea had hits for Marquette Catholic.

Jack Pruitt took the loss for Marquette, while B. Albert went the whole seven innings and secured the win for Christ Our Rock.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 14, VALMEYER 6: Marissa-Coulterville came back from being down 6-2 to score five in the sixth and seven in the seventh to take the win over Valmeyer.

Kye Holbrook had three hits for the Pirates, while Landon Roy had two hits and a RBI, and both Luke Blackwell and Ethan Roy had two hits apiece. Gavin Rau struck out five while on the mound, Evan Hill struck out two, and Ripken Voelker fanned one.

The Meteors are now 9-3, while Valmeyer goes to 6-11.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 13, PANA 2: Southwestern won the South Central Conference game at home with three runs in the first, and four runs in both the third and fifth innings.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs, while Ryan Lowis had two hits and three RBIs, and Blake Rimber collected two hits. Brantley went all the way on the mound, striking out one.

Southwestern is now 5-12, while the Panthers slip to 6-7.

BELLEVILLE WEST 5, O'FALLON 4: After trailing 3-0, O'Fallon scored all four of its runs in the top of the seventh to go ahead, but West scored twice in the home half to take a walk-off win at home.

Casey Fultz had two hits for the Maroons, while Treyton Bowen had a hit and two RBIs, and Adam Bilzing had a hit and RBI. John HIlpert struck out 10 while on the mound.

Asher Cantu led the Panthers with three hits and three RBIs, while Brayden Robertson had two hits, and Carson Bauer, Cole Becker, and Anthony Perez all had a hit each. Tyson Filyaw struck out four while on the mound, with Sam McCollum and Perez both fanning two each.

West is now 10-6, while O'Fallon goes to 13-3.

GRANITE CITY 2, SPRINGFIELD 1: After spotting Springfield a run in the top of the first, Granite City scored both of its runs in the bottom of the inning, and made them stand up to win their fourth consecutive game.

Evan Brewer had two hits for the Warriors, while Tm Bradley and Nathan Hopper had a hit each, and both Ryan Hayes and Zaiden Kelley drove in the runs. Connor Schaffer went all the way on the mound, striking out five.

Granite is now 5-9, while the Senators go to 5-10.

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, ALTON 1: Alton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but East came back with all three of its runs in the home half to take the win.

Brody Lindemann had two hits for the Lancers, while both Grady Davis and Tommy Kramkowski had a hit and RBI each. Reid Newmayer struck out four on the mound, while Logan Faust fanned one.

Logan Hickman, Reid Murray, and Jack Puent had the hits for the Redbirds, with Murray going all the way on the mound, striking out five.

East is now 16-5, while Alton is now 12-6.

GILLESPIE 13, CARLINVILLE 0: Gillespie scored nine runs in the second, and our more in the fifth to take a road SCC win over Carlinville at Loveless Park.

Ian Ronald had the only hit of the day for the Cavaliers, while Dom Alepra struck out four while on the mound, and Drew Quarton fanned three.

The Miners are now 8-6, while Carlinville goes to 3-9.

In other games played on Tuesday, Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 13-1, Carlyle got past Red Bud 3-0, it was Waterloo defeating Mt. Vernon 7-3, Freeburg won over Salem 4-2, Father McGivney Catholic came from behind to win over Metro-East Lutheran 5-4, Columbia won over East Alton-Wood River 17-1, and Roxana lost to Breese Central 7-2.

VOLLEYBALL

In the only two volleyball matches played on Tuesday, Belleville West defeated Alton 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, while Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Father McGivney Catholic 25-17, 25-17.

