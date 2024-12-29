SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN ROUND ROBIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 48, SIUE CHARTER 36: On the final day of the Piasa Southwestern Holiday Round Robin tournament, the host Piasa Birds took the win over SIUE Charter to go 2-1 in the tournament, finishing second to Valmeyer, who swept the three games.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 15 points, while Cason Robinson scored 14 points, John Kunz had 10 points, Ike Austin came up with five points, and both Connor Wood and Trenton Brackett had two points each.

The Birds are now 9-8, while the Cougars go to 2-6.

In the other game played on Saturday, Valmeyer swept the tournament with a 58-32 win over Dupo.

40th COLLINSVILLE PRAIRIE FARMS CLASSIC

QUINCY 67, O'FALLON 44: In the quarterfinals of the 40th Collinsville Prairie Farms Classic, Quincy remained undefeated with a win over O'Fallon.

Eric Swartz, Jr. and Ben Akron both led the Panthers with 11 points each, while Jayden Dancy hit for eight points, Nate Smith scored five points, Eddy Jackson scored four points, and both Brenton Hunter and Andre Stanley had two points apiece.

LINCOLN 54, COLLINSVILLE 49 (OT): Three Collinsville players scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough, as Lincoln defeated the Kahoks in overtime in the fifth place semifinals.

Donovan Coates led the Kahoks with 20 points, while Evan Wilkinson hit for 11 points, Solomon Talbott hit for 10 points, Jace Wilkinson had six points, and Stanley Carnahan scored two points.

The Railsplitters are now 9-4, while the Kahoks slip to 7-6.

In other games played on Saturday, in the consolation quarterfinals, Decatur Eisenhower won over Rockford East 64-45, Decatur MacArthur defeated McCluer North 65-44, it was Oakville winning over Carbondale 64-61, and Granite City won over Mundelein 52-47 in overtime.

In the other three championship quarterfinals, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Triad 51-47, The Woodlands Christian Academy defeated the Kahoks 60-57, and Belleville East won over Lincoln 62-36.

In the 13th place semifinals, Rockford East won over McCluer North 52-40, and Mundelein won over Carbondale 61-47. In the consolation semifinals, MacArthur won over Eisenhower 59-53, and Oakville nipped Granite 47-41. In the other fifth-place semifinal, Triad won over O'Fallon 56-44.

In the championship semifinals, Quincy won over Althoff 61-50, and TWCA took a 58-48 win over Belleville East.

The tournament concludes Sunday, with the undefeated Blue Devils meeting the Warriors for the championship at 7:30 p.m.

63RD BREESE MATER DEI CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 48, MCCLUER 43: In a ninth-place semifinal at Mater Dei, McGivney took the measure of McCluer of Ferguson, Mo.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 19 points, while David Carroll had 16 points, Aiden Willis scored nine points, and both Owen Kolesa and Will Rakers had two points each.

McGivney is now 6-8, while the Comets slip to 0-11.

In the other ninth-place semifinals, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 46-36. In the fifth-place semifinals, Mascoutah defeated Metro-East Lutheran 56-39, and Nashville won over Trenton Wesclin 67-62. In the championship semifinals, Breese Central won over Highland 53-44, and Orchard Farm, Mo. winning over Mater Dei 53-50.

The tournament ends on Monday, with the Cougars meeting the Eagles for the championship at 8:30 p.m.

81st CENTRALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

On the final day of the Centralia Holiday Tournament at Arthur L. Trout Gym, in the consolation semifinals, Chatham Glenwood won over Memphis Overton 49-26, while Belleville West defeated Memphis Harding 51-47. The 13th-place semifinals saw Miami Southridge win over Chicago Bogan 77-40, while Cahokia defeated Chicago King 62-56.

In the fifth-place semifinals, Alton nipped Mt. Vernon 45-43, and Champaign Central win over St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic 58-49. In the championship semifinals, Evanston won over Chicago Dyett 58-48, and the host Orphans defeated Chicago Marist Catholic 52-26.

In the final games, Southridge won over Cahokia 71-48 for 13th place, Glenwood defeated West in the consolation final 49-42, the Redbirds won the fifth-place game over Central 55-53, Marist won over Dyett for third place 48-38, and in the final, Centralia got past Evanston 54-53.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

GILLESPIE 79, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 53: In the seventh place game at the Carlinville Big House, Gillespie won over EAWR.

Tamarion Marshall led the Oilers with 16 points, while Matthew Bruce, Jr. added 11 points, Jordyn Spiller had 10 points, Harrison Smith scored seven points, William Carman had three points, and Austin Bock, Woody Peterson, and Wings had two points each.

The Miners are now 1-11, while EAWR goes to 1-14.

CARLINVILLE 64, LITCHFIELD 48: In the third place game, four Carlinville players scored in double figures as the Cavaliers won over Litchfield to take third place.

Dominic Alepra led Carlinville with 23 points, while Tate Duckles had 17 points, Sawyer Smith had 12 points, Triston Thompson came up with 10 points, and Auggie Rowe had two points.

The Cavies are now 5-7, while the Purple Panthers go to 6-7.

STAUNTON 52, HARDIN CALHOUN 47: In the final, Staunton held Calhoun to take a hard-fought win for the tournament title.

Isiah Laux led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Bryce Coalson added 17 points, Aaron Bodner had nine points, Ethan Sharp scored four points, and Luke Moore had three points.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 15 points, with Jack Zipprich scoring 13 points, Connor Longnecker had seven points, and both Jack Graner and Jack Webster scored six points each.

Staunton is now 12-2, while Calhoun is now 6-5.

Laux and Coalson were named to the All-Tournament team for the Bulldogs, and were joined by Longnecker and Eilerman of the Warriors, Duckles and Alepra from the Cavaliers, Nate Schaake of the Purple Panthers, and Nathan McIntosh from Hillsboro.

In the fifth place game, the Hilltoppers won over Bunker Hill 58-50.

DON MAUER INVITATIONAL AT MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL

In the championship semifinals of the Don Maurer Invitational at MICDS in Ladue, Mo., Edwardsville advanced to the final with a 71-57 win over Kirkwood. The Tigers are now 10-1, and meet Ladue Horton Watkins, an 80-62 winner over CBC in the first semifinal, in the final Monday night 7:30 p.m.

DUSTER THOMAS HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL AT PINCKNEYVILLE

In the championship quarterfinals at the Duster Thomas Invitational in Pinckneyville, Benton got past Roxana 38-34, while the hosts won over Jersey 70-38. In the fifth place semifinals, Carlyle took a 53-45 win over the Shells, while the Panthers defeated Olney Richland County 60-51.

The tournament concludes Monday, with Roxana playing Richland County in the seventh place game at 4 p.m., while Jersey meets Carlyle for fifth place at 5:30 p.m. The final pits Pinckneyville against Benton at 8:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA-FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

In the final games of Group A in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament at Freeburg's gym, Civic Memorial defeated Riverview Gardens 67-47, CM also won over Rockwood Seckman 56-51, and Columbia nipped Seckman 46-45.

In Group B, Marquette Catholic lost twice, to Nelson County, Ky. 72-58, and to Waterloo 45-35, then Waterloo won over co-host Freeburg 63-47 to win the group and advance to the final.

The tournament is set to conclude Sunday, with Columbia defending its title against Waterloo at 6:30 p.m.

