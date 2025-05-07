TUESDAY, MAY 6 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

NASHVILLE 9, HIGHLAND 3: Nashville scored five times in the first, once in both second and fourth, and twice in the third to take the win over visiting Highland.

Tyler Mehrtens had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Chase Knebel had two hits and a RBI, and Garrin Stone came up with two hits. Nolan Houchins, Mehrtens, and Carter Powell all had one strikeout each on the mound.

COLLINSVILLE 4, ALTON 3: Alton scored single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings, with Collinsville scoring twice in both the fourth and sixth to come from behind and take the win at Woodland Park.

Braden Henson had two hits and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Lucas Owen had two hits and a RBI, and Luke Robinson had a hit and RBI. Logan O'Dell struck out three while on the mound, with Adam Bovinett fanning one.

Nolan Parker and Alex Pilger had a hit and RBI each for the Redbirds, while Carsen Bristow, Jackson Dorris, Reid Murray, and Jack Puent all had hits. Logan Hickman struck out three while on the mound, with Anderson Kaufmann striking out one.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, VANDALIA 4: Southwestern scored twice in the first and third, then put the game away with four runs in the sixth to win at Vandalia.

Ian Brantley had two hits and three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Reed Campbell and Owen Gray had two hits each, John Kunz picked up a hit, and Carter Watson had three RBIs. Brantley also struck out five on the mound.

BREESE CENTRAL 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: An eight-run first, and a six-run seventh were the big innings for Central in taking the win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Caleb Handler, Christian McGill, and Jarrod Daniels had the hits for the Oilers, while both Camden Siebert and Keaton Magurany each struck out one on the mound.

JERSEY 2, WATERLOO 1: Jersey scored single runs in the first and second, making them stand up in a road win at Waterloo.

Jude Jones had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Gage Carey had a hit and RBI, and Adam Coffman, Abe Kribs, and Jace Marshall also had hits. Jordan Bolds struck out four while on the mound.

Jersey is now 11-13, while the Bulldogs are now 14-8.

EDWARDSVILLE 10, BELLEVILLE WEST 3: Edwardsville scored in every inning but the second, scoring three times in the sixth, twice in both the fifth and seventh, and once in the first, third and fourth to win at Belleville West.

Joe Chiarodo had three hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Lucas Krebs had three hits, Auggie Johnes had two hits and a RBI, and both Hunter Baugh and Jack Kirgan had a hit and two RBIs each. Both Tony Eberlin and Tristan Lance struck out three each on the mound, while Dax Dunnill fanned one.

Treyton Brown had two hits and a RBI for the Maroons, while Caiden Capell had a hit and RBI, A.J. Fultz, John Hilpert, and Ethan Hofmeister had hits, and Adam Bilzing had a RBI. Hilpert also struck out three while on the mound, while Brayden Skaer fanned one.

ROXANA 2, FREEBURG 0: Roxana scored both of their runs in the third, and it was all they needed to take a win at Freeburg.

Max Autery had two hits for the Shells, while Mason Crump had a hit and both RBIs, and Kadin Carlisle, Dalton Carriker, and Caleb Wonders had the other hits. Crump also pitched a complete game on the mound, striking out seven.

O'FALLON 15-11, EAST ST. LOUIS 0-1: In the first game, O'Fallon scored three runs in the second, nine in the third, and three more in the fourth to win the opener of a doubleheader, and scored in every inning of the nightcap, getting four runs in the first and three in the fifth to sweep the twinbill over East St. Louis at Blazier Field.

In the curtain raiser, both Cole Becker and Dane Hrasky had two hits and three RBIs each for the Panthers, while Brayden Robertson had two hits and a RBI. Jackson Greene struck out six on the mound, while Kaleb Weber fanned three.

In the second game, Becker had two hits and two RBIs, while Landon Dippel had two hits and a RBI, and Luke Friederburg had a hit and RBI. Max Ross struck out four on the mound, while Dippel fanned one.

VALMEYER 3, STEELEVILLE 1: Valmeyer scored twice in the third and once in the sixth to take the win over visiting Steeleville.

Aiden Crossin, Evan Hill, and Landon Roy had the hits for the Pirates, while Troy Neff and Chase Snyder had RBIs. Luke Blackwell struck out seven on the mound, while Ripken Voelker fanned two.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 13, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: West Central scored five runs in the second, and four each in the fifth and sixth to take the win at Calhoun.

Cooper Klocke and Max Toppmeyer had the only hits of the day for the Warriors, while Jake Snyders struck out three on the mound, and both Jack Webster and Easton Wallendorf fanned on each.

In other games played on Tuesday, Trenton Wesclin won over Carlyle 4-3, Red Bud defeated Sparta 11-3, Salem got past Columbia 4-2, and Civic Memorial nipped Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3-2.

VOLLEYBALL

In the boys volleyball results from Tuesday, O'Fallon defeated Belleville West 25-14, 25-16, Belleville East swept Collinsville 25-23, 25-16, and Edwardsville won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-13, 26-24.

In boys lacrosse action, Edwardsville edged John Burroughs 12-11, while in boys tennis, Civic Memorial defeated Granite City 7-2.

MONDAY, MAY 5 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 2, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Alton scored single runs in the second and seventh innings, making them stand up in taking a win at Gibault.

Ayden Calvert had two hits for the Redbirds, while Carsen Bristow and Reid Murray also had hits, and Anderson Kauffmann had the only RBI. Jack Puent struck out seven while on the mound, with Nolan Parker fanning three.

NASHVILLE 9, ROXANA 6: Despite a five-run sixth for Roxana, Nashville scored four in the fourth and two in the sixth to help them take a home win.

Max Autery had two hits and three RBIs for the Shells, while Kael Hester had a hit and two RBIs, Keelan Crawford, Trevor Gihring, Sean Maberry, and Caleb Wonders all had hits, and Dalton Carriker had the other RBI. Gihring, Hester, and Landon Sitze all struck out two each on the mound.

The Hornets are now 21-1, while Roxana is not 16-7-1.’

TRIAD 1, MASCOUTAH 0: Triad scored the only run of the game in the top of the sixth inning, breaking up a pitcher’s duel, and taking the win at Mascoutah.

Hayden Bernreuter had a hit and the only RBI of the game for the Knights, while Hayden Bugger and Gabe Deaver had the other hits. Bernreuter also struck out 11 while on the mound.

Triad is now 21-3, with the Indians going to 14-6.

WATERLOO 10, JERSEY 2: Waterloo plated two runs each in the first, fourth, and fifth innings, then scored three runs in the sixth to help take the win at Jersey.

Brady Maxeiner had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while John Paul Vogel had two hits, Jude Jones had a hit and RBI, and Jace Marshall also had a hit. Maxeiner also struck out six on the mound.

The Bulldogs go to 13-7, while Jersey is now 10-13.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, ALTAMONT 0: McGivney scored three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third, and five in the fourth to take the win over Altamont at Griffins Field.

Issac Wendler had three hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while both Omar Avalos and Mason Holmes had two hits and two RBIs each, with Avalos smacking a homer. Holmes also struck out six while on the mound.

HIGHLAND 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Highland hit CM with seven runs in the opening inning, then scored once in the fourth to take the win at Glik Park.

Both Chase Knebel and Braxton Decker had two hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Garrin Stone had a hit and two RBIs. Knebel went all the way on the mound, striking out nine.

Jack Piening, Dane Godar, Chase Butler, and Jacob Flowers had the hits for the Eagles, while Brady Hasenjaeger struck out two on the mound, and both Butler and Hudson Wesley fanned one each.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Greenfield scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Southwestern at home.

Hudson Duncheon had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Kayden Roberts had a hit and RBI, and Talon Albrecht, Griffin Rothe, and Brock Bowman also had hits. Albrecht pitched a complete game on the mound, striking out seven.

Carter Watson had the only hit of the game for the Piasa Birds, while Ben Biciocchi struck out 10.

COLLINSVILLE 8, COLUMBIA 3: Collinsville scored in every inning, hitting for single runs except the third, where they scored twice, in taking the win at Columbia’s park.

Adam Bovinett, and two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Grant Darden had two hits and a RBI, and Lucas Owen and Luke Robinson had two hits each. Will Swip struck out two while on the mound, with Owen fanning one.

CBC 10, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2: CBC scored four runs in both the first and seventh in going on to the win over Althoff at Whitey Herzog Field.

Zach Winkeler and two hits for the Crusaders, while both Ben Vosse and Cooper Zimmer had a hit and RBI each. Both Luke Smith and Tyler Pollock struck out two each while on the mound.

BREESE CENTRAL 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Central broke open a scoreless game with nine runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to defeat Metro-East at home.

Ben Schilbe had the Knights’ only hit, while Thijson Heard struck out five while on the mound.

ST. LOUIS U. HIGH 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: SLUH scored the only run in the second, and made it stand up to take the win at East.

Tommy Kramkowski had two hits for the Lancers, while Caden Cages, Owen Hodapp, and Jalen Jones also had hits. Logan Faust went all the way on the mound, striking out nine and not allowing a hit in the game.

GREENVILLE 12, CARLINVILLE 0: Greenville scored two runs in the first, second, and fourth innings, along with six in the third, in taking the win over visiting Carlinville.

Drew Quarton, Noah Byots, Michael Kaganich, and Noah Convery had the hits for the Cavaliers, while Ian Ronald struck out three on the mound.

HARDIN CALHOUN 7, PAYSON SEYMOUR 3: Calhoun scored three runs in the first, then four in the sixth, in holding off Seymour on the road.

Jack Zipprich had three hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Drew Wallendorf had two hits and a RBI, and Easton Wallendorf came up with two hits. Jake Hillen struck out two while on the mound, with Jacob Kress fanning one.

Calhoun is now 16-4, while the Indians slip to 7-11.

In other games played on the Monday slate, Marisa-Coulterville got past Red Bud 2-1, and Marquette Catholic won over Trenton Wesclin 6-1.

VOLLEYBALL

In the two matches played in the area on Monday, Father McGivney Catholic won over Saxony Lutheran of Jackson, Mo., 25-15, 25-`8, and Belleville West swept Maryville Christian 25-20, 25-23.

In a boys tennis meet, Granite City defeated Roxana 8-1, while in boys lacrosse, CBC shut out O’Fallon 21-0.

