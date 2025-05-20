MONDAY, MAY 19 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

In the first day of the IHSA baseball playoffs, in play-in games, in the Greenfield Northwestern regional, White Hall North Greene won over Pleasant Hill 13-3, while in the Metro-East Lutheran regional, Bunker Hill eliminated Maryville Christian 4-3, in the Valmeyer regional, Dupo won over Lebanon 5-1, and in the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran regional, Okawville knocked out Mulberry Grove 10-0. The winners all advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

CLASS 2A

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 5, STAUNTON 3: In another play-in game for the Roxana regional, Althoff scored five times in the first, then made the runs stand up in eliminating Staunton.

Zach Winkeler had two hits and two RBIs for the Crusaders, while both Tyler Pollock and Tyler Birdsong had two hits and a RBI each. Dale Parker struck out two on the mound, while Josh McPherson fanned one.

Both Cale Dugger and Aiden Saraci had a hit and RBI each for the Bulldogs, while Luke Golasich, Zander Machota, Carter Legendre, Matt Overby, and Drake Billings all had hits. Billings also struck out two while on the mound.

Althoff is now 17-14, and moves on to the second semifinal of the regional, playing Columbia at Roxana City Park Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Staunton was eliminated at 15-14-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, CARLINVILLE 3: In a play-in game at the Virden North Mac regional, Southwestern scored three runs in the first, two in the second, and one each in the third and fourth to eliminate Carlinville.

Austin Bates had two hits and an RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Blake Rimbey had two hits, and John Kunz had a hit and two RBIs. Carter Watson struck out five while on the mound, and Ben Biciochhi fanned one.

Ian Ronald had two hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Cash Enrietta had a hit and RBI, and both Mason Wise and Michael Kaganich also had hits. Noah Convery had four strikeouts on the mound.

Southwestern goes to 13-18, and meets the host Panthers in a semifinal game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Carlinville's season ends at 6-17.

In another play-in game on Monday, in the Breese Central regional, Breese Mater Dei Catholic eliminated Trenton Wesclin 5-4.

REGULAR SEASON

HIGHLAND 8, BELLEVILLE WEST 4 (10 INNINGS): Highland broke a 4-4 tie in the 10th with four runs to win at Belleville West

Braxdon Decker, Blake Gelly, and Blaise Hawkins all had two hits and an RBI each for the Bulldogs, while Carter Holdhaus had two hits. Tyler Mehrtens struck out two while on the mound.

Braden Fournie had three hits for the Maroons, while Casey Fultz had two hits and a RBI, and A.J. Fultz had a hit and RBI. Ethan Hofmeister struck out six while on the mound, with both Lucas Allen and Brayden Skaer fanning one each.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, LITCHFIELD 2: McGivney scored five times in both the first and second, then twice in the third to take the win over Litchfield to extend their winning streak at Griffins Field.

Mason Holmes had two hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Drew Kleinheider hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Reilly Sutberry had a hit and two RBIs, and Omar Avalos hit a solo home run for his only hit and RBI. Scott Phelps and Justin Terhaar also had a hit and RBI each. Chase Kelley struck out three while on the mound, while David Carroll fanned two.

CENTRALIA 5, COLLINSVILLE 4: Centralia scored twice in the first and fifth, and also pushed across what proved to be the winning run in the seventh in nipping Collinsville at Woodland Park.

Braden Henson had two hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Carter Harrington had a hit and two RBIs, Jaden Frierson, Reznor Hartman, Lucas Owen, and Luke Robinson all had hits, and Carson Parrill drove in a run. Harrington struck out eight while on the mound, while Owen fanned one.

In other regular season games played on Monday, Breese Central won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 11-8, Mascoutah defeated Mt. Vernon 10-0, Freeburg won over Red Bud 9-1, and Triad defeated Alton 10-3.

VOLLEYBALL

In matches played on Monday, Belleville East got past Edwardsville 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Freeburg 25-10, 25-15, Belleville West stopped Granite City 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, and Collinsville won its fifth straight match at Vergil Fletcher Gym, winning over Maryville Christian 25-22, 25-23.

