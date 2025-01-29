TUESDAY, JANUARY 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 46, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 42: Collinsville rallied from a 23-18 halftime deficit to outscore Metro-East in the fourth quarter 13-6 in taking the win at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Both Donovan Coates and Jace Wilkinson had 12 points each to lead the Kahoks, while Stanley Carnahan had eight points, Chase Reynolds scored six points, both Camauri Mayes and Evan Wilkinson had three points apiece, and Solomon Talbott scored two points.

Collinsville is now 12-11, while the Knights go to 11-9.

EDWARDSVILLE 64, MASCOUTAH 45; Edwardsville had four players in double figures en route to their win at Mascoutah’s gym.

Bryce Pryor led the Tigers with 18 points, while Herb Martin scored 15 points, both Iose Epenesa and Miccah Butler had 12 points each, Rowan Weller came up with four points, and Tucker Lindstedt had three points.

Edwardsville improves to 19-2, while the Indians are now 11-8.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 63, GRANITE CITY 30: Althoff had three players in double figures in going on to the win over Granite City at the Glenn Schott Center.

Bryden Gryzmala led the Crusaders with 22 points, while Zach Winkeler had 11 points, Dierrre Hill, Jr. hit for 10 points, Patton Lieb had seven points, Luke Smith scored six points, Loyal Flanders had three points, Jeremiah Conway scored two points, and Steven Brown and Kyle Johnson hit for a single point each.

Althoff Is now 19-4, while the Warriors go to 8-17.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 66, VALMEYER 49; Four players scored in double figures as McGivney took a comprehensive win over Valmeyer at the McGivney gym.

Owen Kolesa had 21 points to lead the Griffins, while Chase Jansen had 18 points, both David Carroll and Will Rakers scored 10 points each, Aiden Willis had five points, and Tyler Jacobs scored two points.

McGivney is now 12-12, while the Pirates go to 8-11.

HARDIN CALHOUN 41, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 32: In the Concord Triopia Tournament, Calhoun went out to a 17-6 halftime lead to advance over Griggsville-Perry.

Lane Eilerman led the way once again for the Warriors, scoring 16 points, while Jack Zipprich hit for eight points, both Jack Webster and Connor Longnecker had six points each, and Jack Graner scored five points.

Calhoun is now 13-7, while the Tornadoes go to 9-12,

CARLINVILLE 56, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 43: Carlinville led from start to finish in taking the win over Springfield Lutheran at the Carlinville Big House.

Sawyer Smith led the Cavaliers with 22 points, while Dom Alepra added 16 points, Triston Thompson had nine points, Tate Duckles scored seven points, and Auggie Rowe hit for two points.

Carlinville is now 7-11, while the Crusaders go to 4-17.

In other games played on Tuesday night’s schedule, Carlyle got past Greenville 47-42, Staunton won at Greenfield Northwestern 49-41, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Freeburg 54-39, Columbia defeated visiting Waterloo 50-39, Belleville East won over Belleville West 58-43, and Red Bud trimmed Dupo 73-38.

