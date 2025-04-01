BELLEVILLE EAST 14, GRANITE CITY 1: East scored 10 runs in the third inning in taking a decisive win over visiting Granite City.

Tommy Kramkowski led the Lancers with two hits and three RBIs, while Caden Cages had two hits and two RBIs, Kale Briscoe had two hits and a RBI, both Grady Davis and Gabe Kashycke had two hits each, Nasir Fares, Brody Lindemann, and Reid Newmayer all had a hit and two RBIs apiece, and Jalen Jones had a hit and RBI. Newmayer went all the way on the mound, striking out nine.

Tuff Bradley had a hit and the Warriors' only RBI, while Andrew Willaredt, Nathan Hopper, Ryan Hayes, and Zaiden Kelley also had hits on the day. Evan Brewer and Michael Terry shared pitching duties on the mound, but neither recorded a strikeout.

East is now 4-3. while Granite goes to 1-5.

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO., VALLE CATHOLIC 14, VALMEYER 9: An eight-run sixth inning was enough to give Valle the road win at Valmeyer's park.

Landon Roy had three hits to lead the Pirates, while Evan Hill had two hits and two RBIs, Troy Neff had two hits and an RBI, Parker Brandt came up with a hit and two RBIs, Luke Blackwell had a hit and an RBI, and Ripken Voelker drove in a run. Gavin Rau had two strikeouts on the mound.

The Warriors are now 8-0, while Valmeyer slips to 4-5.

HIGHLAND 10, BREESE CENTRAL 2: A pair of four-run innings, both in the second and fourth, helped Highland take a big win over Central Roy E. Lee Field at SIU-Edwardsville.

Braxdon Decker led the way for the Bulldogs with three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, while Carter Holthaus had two hits and two RBIs, Garrin Stone had a hit and RBI, Kaden Leckrone, Blake Gelly, and Trent Henrichs all had hits, Will Jensen had two RBIs. and Tyler Rottman also drove in a run. Chase Knebel had 11 strikeouts on the mound, while Carter Powell set down three.

Highland is now 2-3, while the Cougars go to 3-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Calhoun scored four runs in the first and seventh innings, along with two runs each in the fourth and fifth, in taking a home win over EAWR.

Jack Goode came up with two hits and three RBIs for the Warriors, while both Jake Snyders and Max Toppmeyer had two hits and two RBIs each, Blake Nolte had a hit and two RBIs, Patrick Friedel and Jack Zipprich had a hit and an RBI each, and Bo Lorsbach. Cooper Klocke, and Easton Wallendorf all had a hit. Goode also struck out 11 on the mound.

Drale Champlin led the Oilers with a hit and an RBI, while Devon Barboza also had a hit, and Elijah Brown also drove in a run. Brown and Champlin also struck out two on the mound.

Calhoun is now 3-0, while EAWR is now 4-5.

BELLEVILLE WEST 7, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 4: West broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh by scoring six runs to Gibault's three to take the win at home,.

Braden Fournie had two hits for the Maroons, while Treyton Bowen had a hit and three RBIs, John Hilpert had a hit and two RBIs, both Casey Fultz and Ethan Hoffmeister had a hit and an RBI each, and both Will Fessel and Bryce Schaltenbrand had a hit each. Hofmeister struck out five while on the mound, while John Freely fanned two.

West is now 5-2, while the Hawks drop to 1-6.

AUBURN 4, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 3: Auburn tied the game with three runs in the fifth, then got the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to get the walk-off win over Greenfield.

Brock Bowman led the Tigers with three hits, while Hudson Duncheon came up with two hits and an RBI, Kayden Roberts had a hit and two RBIs, and both Griffin Rothe and Tallon Albrecht each had a hit. Both Albrecht and Wyatt Stuart struck out six apiece while on the mound.

The Trojans are now 4-1, while Greenfield goes to 2-5.

In other results from Monday, Edwardsville won at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 13-1, Red Bud nipped Waterloo 9-8, and Triad won at home over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 10-0.

VOLLEYBALL

In boys volleyball results from Monday, Granite City defeated Metro-East Lutheran 25-18, 25-13, and Belleville East swept Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23, 25-15.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES ANGELS 5, ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 4 (10 INNINGS): A RBI triple by Kyren Paris tied the game for the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh, before a 10th inning grounder by Nolan Schanuel scored the lead run, and Mike Trout hit into a double play on a sacrifice fly to center in the 10th to give the Angels a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Monday night at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals had taken a 2-0 lead on home runs by Lars Nootbaar in the first, and Brendan Donovan in the second, but the Angels rallied to tie the game in the seventh before taking the lead in the 10th with two runs. Victor Scott II hit a sacrifice fly to pull St. Louis to within 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th, but Masyn Winn struck out to end the game.

Nolan Arenado also had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who lost their first game of the season after sweeping the Minnesota Twins in three straight to open the season.

The Cardinals are now 3-1, and meet Los Angeles again on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m., then conclude the series against the Angels Wednesday afternoon at 12:15 p.m.

