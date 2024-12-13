THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 63, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6: Marquette went out to a big lead at halftime, and went on to the win over Metro-East at the Marquette Family Arena.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with 14 points, while Kel'c Robinson had nine points, both Laila Davis and Kaylyn St. Peters scored eight points each, Delaney Ortman had seven points, Chayse Strickland scored six points, Brooke Boston and Caylee Rhodes had four points apiece, and Grace Fisher scored three points.

Marquette is now 4-4, while the Knights go to 1-7.

BREESE CENTRAL 66, ROXANA 23: Breese Central stormed out in front, and never looked back in taking the win over Roxana at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Daisy Daugherty again led the Shells, this time, scoring 17 points, while Ava Cherry scored four points, and Josie Brannon had two points.

The Cougars are now 8-0, while Roxana goes to 4-4.

COLLINSVILLE 58, EAST ST. LOUIS 45: Collinsville took a comprehensive win over East Side at the East St. Louis gym.

Talesha Gilmore again led the Kahoks, hitting for 20 points, while Ashley Janini had nine points, Karley Call scored eight points, and Karly VanDyke had five points.

Collinsville is now 6-3, while the Flyers go to 2-6.

GRANITE CITY 33, JACKSONVILLE 30 (OT): Granite and Jacksonville finished regulation tied 26-26, but the Warriors outscored the Crimsons in the overtime 7-4 to take the win at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Jailynn Rae Woods led Granite with 16 points, while Kailee Bastean had nine points, Megan Sykes hit for five points, Taliyah Sykes had two points, and Tyhlee Simms had a single point.

The Warriors are now 4-4, while Jacksonville goes to 0-9.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 67, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 6: McGivney also jumped out to a big lead at halftime, and took a Gateway Metro Conference win over COR at the McGivney gym.

Layla Tobin led the Griffins with 16 points, while both Devin Harris and Zoie Oller hit for 12 points each, Peyton Ellis added on nine points, Alexa Jones scored eight points, Izzie Venarsky had four points, and Ava Giovando, Sabrina Ivnik, and Emerson McGaughey all had two points each

McGivney is now 4-3, while the Silver Stallions go to 0-7.

In other games played on Thursday, Freeburg won at East Alton-Wood River 50-13, Carlinville won at Vandalia 66-28, Alton edged O'Fallon 30-29, Edwardsville defeated Belleville East 66-48, Columbia got past Salem 50-46, Trenton Wesclin won over Red Bud 45-40, and Pinckneyville won over Marissa-Coulterville 47-29.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO. 55, COLUMBIA 40: In the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., Montgomery County of Montgomery City, Mo., took a win over Columbia.

Sam Donald led the Eagles with 23 points, while River Randall hit for nine points, and Logan Bosch, Brady Landgraf, Charlie Steckler, and Hayes Van Breusagen all had two points each.

The Wildcats moved up to 6-0, while Columbia is now 6-1.

JERSEY VARSITY BOWLERS WIN 1797 to 1835

JCHS Bowling hosted Highland. The boys' varsity bowlers won 2652 to 2563. The top performer Aaron Hughes had a 600 series and a 213 high game. The JV boys lost a close game with a score of 1797 to 1835. The JV high game was Clark Blasa with 208. The girls' varsity lost 2139 to 2343. The high game score was Corree Yates 191 and high series was Abbi Benz 475. The JV Lady Panthers won with a score of 1445 to 1332 with a high game of 170 by Emily Benz.

JCMS Basketball hosted Lewis and Clark Elementary. The 7th grade won 54-23 and the 8th grade won 37-16.

JCHS F/JV Boys Basketball traveled to Highland. The freshman lost 46-58 and the JV Panthers lost 33-57.

JCHS Wrestling hosted Springfield and won 52-23. This brings their dual record to 3-1.

JCHS Scholastic Bowl traveled to Alton High School. The varsity won against CM and Alton but fell short against Highland. The JV took a big win over Alton and Highland.

