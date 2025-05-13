BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, FREEBURG 0: Marquette scored twice in the third, and once in the fourth in going on to a shutout win over Freeburg at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Will Fahnestock had four hits for the Explorers, while Joe Stephan had two hits and two RBIs, Keller Jacobs had two hits, Tyler Roth and Carson Bauer had a hit apiece, and Eli Rodgers drove in a run. Drew Zacha went all the way on the mound, striking out five.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: In a game played on Saturday at the Bethalto Sports Complex, CM scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth to defeat Jacksonville.

Tyler Mills had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Jacob Flowers had two hits, and Riley Lamb had a hit and RBI. Chase Butler threw a complete game on the mound, striking out 13.

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 6, O'FALLON 2: SH-G scored once in the first, and five times in the second in taking a rain-shortened, three-inning game over O'Fallon at Blazier Field.

Drew Vanderheyden had a hit and both of the Panthers' RBIs, while Dane Hrasky and Anthony Perez also had hits. Jackson Greene and Alex Ross shared time on the mound, but either pitcher had no strikeouts.

In other games played on Monday, Steeleville won over Marissa-Coulterville 6-4, Waterloo defeated Carterville 8-2, Jacksonville Routt Catholic won over Carrollton 11-1. Two other games --- Chaminade College Prep at Alton, and Nashville at Collinsville --- were rained out.

In matches that were played on Monday, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Maryville Christian 25-17, 25-18, Belleville West won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-9, 25-11, and Father McGivney Catholic won over Alton 19-25, 25-15, 28-26.

