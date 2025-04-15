MONDAY, APRIL 14 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

COLLINSVILLE 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7: Collinsville pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the win over Marquette at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget.

Carter Harrington had two hits and two RBIs for the Kahoks, while Grant Darden and Braden Henson both had a hit and RBI. Henson also struck out three while on the mound, with Adam Bovinett fanning one.

Will Fahnestock had two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Eli Rodgers had two hits and a RBI, and Joe Stephan had a hit and drove in two runs. Matthew Cain struck out three while on the mound, with Cohen Green fanning one.

Collinsville is now 6-7, while Marquette goes to 9-5.

BELLEVILLE EAST 11, FREEBURG 1: A five-run fourth and a four-run sixth helped East take a home win over Freeburg.

Brody Lindemann had two hits and four RBIs for the Lancers, while Grady Davis had two hits and two RBIs, and both Owen Hodapp and Reid Newmayer had two hits and a RBI each. Newmayer also struck out three on the mound, while Nasir Fares struck out two.

East is now 12-3, while the Midgets slip to 5-5.

HIGHLAND 11, JERSEY 1: Highland broke open the game with four runs in the fifth, and three more in the sixth to defeat Jersey on the road.

Brandon Decker led the Bulldogs with three hits and a RBI, while Chase Knebel had two hits and four RBIs, and Carter Holdhaus had two hits and a RBI. Knebel also went all the way on the mound, striking out seven.

Jude Jones had two hits and the only RBI for the Panthers, while Abe Kribs had the only other hit. Gage Carey fanned five on the mound.

Highland improves to 6-4, while Jersey goes to 8-5.

GRANITE CITY 7, JACKSONVILLE 6: Granite City scored three runs in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie, then scored two runs in the top of the seventh, and held off a three-run Jacksonville rally to end a nine-game losing streak at Lenz Field.

Andrew Willaredt had three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Nathan Hopper had two hits and two RBIs, and Keithan Noel had two hits and a RBI. Connor Schaefer struck out seven while on the mound.

Granite is now 2-9 on the year, while the Crimsons are 8-7.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Metro-East scored four runs in the first, and four more in the sixth to win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Drake Luebbert had three hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Thijson Heard had three hits and two RBIs, and both Jacob Kober and Sammy Huber had two hits and a RBI each. Luebbert also struck out seven while on the mound.

Camden Siebert, Caleb Handler, and Drake Champlin had all the hits for the Oilers, with Elijah Brown striking out nine on the mound, and Siebert fanning two.

Metro-East is now 9-4, while EAWR falls to 5-9.

ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 12, VALMEYER 3: The Patriots set the tone with five runs in the first, never looking back in winning at Valmeyer.

Luke Blackwell led the Pirates with two hits and a RBI, while Kye Holbrook and Will Roberts each had a hit and RBI. Gavin Rau struck out five on the mound, with Gavin Blanchard fanning one.

The Patriots are now 12-8, while Valmeyer falls to 6-8.

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: After spotting CM a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, Triad scored single runs in the second, third, fifth, and sixth to come back on win at home.

Hayden Bugger had two hits for the Knights, while Gabe Deaver, Nolan Keller, Keegan Smith and Braxton Yates all had hits and RBIs, Sawyer Brunson struck out eight on the mound, while Drew Winslow fanned three.

Luke Clouser had a hit and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Justin Banovz had the only other hit. Brayden Prott struck out three while on the mound, with Trent Heflin fanning one.

Triad is now 11-1, while CM falls to 6-6.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 5, CALHOUN 4: After trailing 4-3 after three innings, West Central scored a run in the fourth to tie the game, and took the lead with a run in the fifth, and held on to deal Calhoun its first loss of the season.

Max Toppmeyer led the Warriors with two hits and a RBI, and Cooper Klocke, Drew Wallendorf, and Jake Snyders all had hits. Jack Zipprich fanned eight while on the mound, with Jake Hillen striking out two.

The Cougars are now 9-1, while Calhoun goes to 9-1.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 4, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Routt scored single runs in the second and fourth then added on two more runs in the seventh to win at Greenfield.

Talon Albrecht, Griffin Rothe, Kayden Roberts, and Garrett Costello had the four hits for the Tigers, while Wyatt Stuart struck out five on the mound, and Brock Bowman fanned three.

The Rockets are now 8-3, while Greenfield slips to 7-6.

In other games on the Monday schedule, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Sparta 10-0, Red Bud got past Columbia 10-8, Waterloo shut out Mascoutah 3-0 and Father McGivney Catholic won over Piasa Southwestern 15-0.

VOLLEYBALL

In the three matches played on Monday, Granite City defeated Father McGivney Catholic 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, O'Fallon won a five-set thriller at St. Louis University High 19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12, and Belleville East swept Cape Girardeau, Mo., Notre Dame Catholic 25-13. 25-11.

