MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONALS

In the IHSA regional games played on Monday, in Class 1A, Columbia defeated Pinckneyville 8-0, and Freeburg eliminated Anna-Jonesboro 2-0. In a play-in game in the Class 2A Jersey regional, the host Panthers won over Taylorville 9-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12-16: FatherMcGivney took the home win in a Gateway Metro Conference match over Marquette.

Mia Lieberman served up 10 points, and also had 10 kills, for the Griffins, while Grace Welser had three points and an ace, Elli Moody had five kills and two blocks, Elli Williams had five kills, Grace Nesbit had three kills and 19 assists, and Sondra Nohl had two kills and three blocks.

McGivney is now 18-12-2, while the Explorers go to 18-15.

In other matches played on Monday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Edwardsville 25-20, 25-18, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Mt. Vernon 25-19, 25-18, it was Collinsville defeating Litchfield 25-19, 25-20, Granite City took a 25-0, 25-0 win over Madison, and Columbia got past Waterloo 25-19, 25-12.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18-19 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

In play-in games in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs on Friday, Raymond Lincolnwood won over Piasa Southwestern 2-0, Trenton Wesclin eliminated East Alton-Wood River 8-0, and Vienna won over Valmeyer 10-0.

SATURDAYS RESULTS

In Saturday's IHSA play-in games, in Class 1A, Roxana won over Carlyle 4-1, Pinckneyville eliminated Harrisburg 2-1, and in a rain-shortened game, Centralia defeated Granite City 2-1.

FOOTBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

HAYTI, MO. 32, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 14: Dante Longstreet scored on a long run to open up the game, but Hayti scored 32 straight points to break open the game before Jhordyn Croft took an interception back 62 yards for a touchdown as Marquette, playing their fourth straight road game, lost at Hayti, in southeast Missouri.

The Indians are now 3-5, while the Explorers go to 5-3.

In another game played on Saturday, Carrollton broke out to a 56-0 halftime lead in winning over Beardstown 62-6. The Hawks are now 5-3, while the Tigers go to 1-7.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

In Friday's results from the O'Fallon Invitational tournament, the host Panthers defeated Red Bud 25-9, 27-26, while Columbia won twice, winning over Highland 25-10, 25-18, and defeating Pekin 25-16, 25-6.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

In results from both the O'Fallon and Freeburg tournaments on Saturday, Pinckneyville won over Okawville 25-20, 25-21, it was Waterloo winning over Trenton Wesclin 25-22, 16-25, 15-11, Nashville won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-18. 25-14, Freeburg got past Mt. Vernon 26-24, 25-19, Columbia won over Red Bud 25-11, 25-10, Gibaul won over Herrin 27-25, 25-20, Chester won over Okawville 25-17, 25-23, Wesclin took a 25-2, 25-3 win over Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County, Columbia took a three-set match over O'Fallon 26 -27, 25-15, 15-9, Waterloo won over Riverview 25-4, 25-4, and Freeburg won over Benton 23-25, 25-19, 15-6.

In other matches on the day, Wesclin won over Gibault 19-25, 25-21, 15-7, Nashville nipped Waterloo 25-22, 25-23, Columbia won over Lombard Montini Catholic 25-23, 25-15, Waterloo won over Pinckneyville 25-23, 23-25, 15-11, Chester got past Gibault 25-15, 25-23, Freeburg defeated Nashville 25-20, 25-19, Okawville won over Herrin 25-13, 23-25, 15-13, and Wesclin defeated Benton 25-16,18-25, 16-14.

