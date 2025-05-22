WEDNESDAY, MAY 21 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A - REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 1, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Lincolnwood scored the game's only run in the bottom of the sixth to eliminate Greenfield in the second semifinal of their own regional.

Jillian McAdams and Annabeth Thornton had the Tigers' only hits, while Evie White went all the way inside the circle, striking out six.

The Lancers are now 12-16, and meets Carrollton on Friday at 4:30 p.m., for the regional championship. Greenfield ends its season at 11-16-1.

In other semifinal games on Wednesday, at New Athens, Marissa-Coulterville won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 10-0, while at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, the host Silver Stallions eliminated Metro-East Lutheran 7-0.

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

GILLESPIE 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: In the second semifinal at Gillespie, the host Miners broke open the game with four runs in the fifth, and 11 in the sixth to eliminate EAWR.

Ellie Beachum had three hits and an RBI for the Oilers, while Averi Gilliam had two hits and two RBIs, Lily Tretter had two hits, and both Morgan Reynolds and Olivia Sheets had a hit and RBI each. Beachum struck out five while in the circle, while Haley Pratt fanned one.

Gillespie is now 21-7, and advances to Saturday's final against Staunton, which starts at 11 a.m. EAWR ends its season at 10-13.

In other semifinal games on Wednesday, Piasa Southwestern won over Trenton Wesclin 11-0 at the Columbia regional, at Greenville, Robinson nipped Carlyle 2-1 to advance to the final, and at Flora, the host Wolves eliminated Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2-0.

REGULAR SEASON

WATERLOO 18, GRANITE CITY 3: Waterloo scored four runs in the first and eight in the fifth en route to a big win at Granite City.

Cheyenne Gaddie had two hits and an RBI for the Warriors, while Milyn Roehr had two hits, and Rachel Willaredt had a hit and an RBI. Emilee Saggio struck out four while in the circle, with Willaredt fanning one.

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, FREEBURG 0: East scored once in both the first and seventh, adding five runs in the fourth, to win at home over Freeburg.

Addie Kramkowski had two hits and an RBI for the Lancers, while both Cierra Jones, Ary Kohler, and Olivia Hemmerle all had two hits each. Hemmerle also went all the way in the circle, striking out 12.

BELLEVILLE WEST 20, HIGHLAND 6: West scored three runs in the first, two in the third, and exploded for 13 runs in the fifth to take the win at Highland.

Daijah Jackson and Addison Geluck both led the Maroons with three hits and four RBIs each, while Taylor McCaster had three hits and two RBIs, Caleigh Dashner had two hits and three RBIs, Ella Weaver had two hits and two RBIs, and Charli Coppernoll had two hits and an RBI. Ellaina Jenkins struck out five in going all the way inside the circle.

Kaitlyn Wilson hit a grand slam home run for her only hit and RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Addison Short and Hailey Ritz also had hits, and both Gracie Nikonovich and Paige Wernle both drove in runs. Ritz also struck out three while in the circle, with Wilson fanning one.

SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

At the Marion regional, in the only match scheduled on Wednesday involving an area team, Freeburg eliminated Carbondale 3-1, to advance to the final against the host Wildcats on Friday at 5 p.m. In the first semifinal, Marion eliminated Harrisburg 8-1.

