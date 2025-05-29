WEDNESDAY, MAY 28 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, COLLINSVILLE 1: Belleville East scored all three of their runs in the fifth, and held off Collinsville, who scored their only run in the seventh, in the first semifinal of the O'Fallon regional at Blazier Field.

Grady Davis, Tommy Kramkowski, and Brody Lindemann all had a hit and RBI each for the Lancers, while Gabe Kashyoke and Reid Neumayer also had hits. Kramkowski threw a complete game on the mound, striking out 10.

Luke Robinson had a hit and the only RBI for the Kahoks, while Adam Bovinett and Will Swip also had hits. Carter Harrington struck out two while throwing a complete game on the mound.

East is now 21-15, while Collinsville ends its season 14-20.

O'FALLON 6, ALTON 0: In the second semifinal, O'Fallon scored once in the third, twice in the fourth, and three times in the fifth to eliminate Alton.

Carson Bauer had two hits and four RBIs for the Panthers, while Brayden Robertson had a hit and RBI, and Connor Blue, Asher Cantu, Dane Hrasky, Sam McCollum, and Anthony Perez all had hits. Blue also went all the way on the mound, striking out 12.

O'Fallon is now 24-10, and meets East in the final Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Redbirds end their season 20-15.

In the first semifinal at Belleville West, Edwardsville eliminated Granite City 12-0.

CLASS 2A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the semifinals of the Teutopolis sectional, the host Wooden Shoes eliminated Breese Central 7-4, while in the second semifinal, Effingham St. Anthony Catholic won over Columbia 7-3. Teutopolis is now 27-5, and the Bulldogs go to 21-7, and meet each other in the final Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Cougars end their season at 22-11, while the Eagles finish up at 16-14.

CLASS 3A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 3: In the first semifinal of the Civic Memorial regional at the Bethalto Sports Complex, Triad advanced with a win over Jersey.

Kannon Seipp had three hits for the Knights, while Hayden Bernreuter had two hits and an RBI, Carter Gaskill had two hits, both Hayden Bugger and Gabe Deaver had a hit and two RBIs each, Nolan Keller and Keegan Seipp had a hit each, and Braxton Yates drove in a run. Drew Winslow struck out five on the mound, while Keller fanned four.

Triad is now 30-6 on the year, while the Panthers finish their campaign at 15-17.

HIGHLAND 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: In the second semifinal, CM went ahead 1-0 in the top of the sixth, but Highland scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win and advance to the final.

Braxdon Decker had a hit and drove in both of the Bulldogs' run to win the game, while Chase Knebel, Kaiden Leckrone, and Garrin Stone also had hits. Knebel went all the way on the mound, striking out five.

Highland is now 22-13, and meets Triad in the final Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Eagles end their season 15-20.

In the semifinals of the Mascoutah regional, the host Indians defeated East St. Louis 16-1, and moved to the final against either Waterloo or Freeburg Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Mascoutah is now 23-8, while the Flyers season concludes at 6-19.

