EDWARDSVILLE - Whether your academic journey is just beginning, or you are looking for a fresh start, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville invites you to plant the seeds for your future by attending one of this spring’s Preview SIUE events scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 22, and Saturday, April 12, 2025 on the SIUE Edwardsville campus.

Hosted by the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, Preview SIUE is the University’s largest on-campus recruitment event. High school students, transfer students, and their guests are invited to learn about life as students at SIUE by exploring the full spectrum of academic programming, student-life opportunities, and support services available at SIUE.

“It is always exciting to see the moment that things fall into place for our attendees, and they realize SIUE is where they want to be,” said Alicia Taylor, associate director of admissions in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. “For many prospective students, Preview SIUE might be their first or only visit to campus before making their college decision, and it is rewarding to see prospective students leave campus that day feeling confident in their decision to make SIUE their home.”

Preview SIUE guests can tailor part of the day’s activities based on their own interests. Attendees can attend additional breakout sessions to explore financial aid, University housing options, transferring to SIUE, the John Martinson Honors Program, and more. Visitors can also hear what life as a Cougar is like directly from current students during a special Q&A session and can speak directly with faculty and students from a variety of academic programs.

Preview SIUE is more than just an informational session; it involves many months of planning and dozens of people from throughout the University community to execute.

“At the heart of our effort, we all share a common goal: to connect prospective students with what we know SIUE can provide them,” said Taylor. “We all believe in SIUE, and everyone involved agrees it is one of the most fun and exciting recruitment events of the year.”

For more information and to register for the Saturday, Mar. 22 and Saturday, Apr. 12 Preview SIUE events, visit siue.edu/preview.

