EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the 24th Annual Route 66 Festival on Saturday, June 11 at City Park, 101 S. Buchanan Street in downtown Edwardsville.

This year's festival will feature live music, the classic car cruise, food vendors and an artisan market, inflatables, a petting zoo, and the Route 66 10K Run will also be coming back – sponsored by Metro Milers.

“We are so excited to announce the return of the Route 66 Festival this year with many new offerings; there really is something for everyone!” said Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy “This family-friendly event will include games and prizes, a variety of food options, shopping, and entertainment, and it could not happen without the generous support of our business community.”

Sponsorship opportunities are listed below and additional details can be found in the sponsorship breakdown. The deadline to participate is Friday, May 13:

The Mother Road - $4,000

The Muscle Car - $2,500

The Hot Rod - $800

The Roadster - $500

The Fastback - $250

The Mother Road and The Muscle Car sponsorship packages have an additional promotional benefit where logos will be included on Route 66 Festival street light banners throughout town that will market the event. Those interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Trina Vetter, Special Events Coordinator for the City of Edwardsville at 618-692-7539 or via email at tvetter@cityofedwardsville.com.

The Parks Department is also accepting vendors for the food court, the Roadside Market where businesses can sell boutique or artisan products, and the non-profit area where non-profits can take advantage of a complimentary booth if they provide a volunteer.

For more information and to register for the event, visit: edwardsvilleroute66.com. You can also find the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival on Facebook by searching @EdwardsvilleRouteSixtySix.

