GLEN CARBON – The Village will be hosting its first Heritage Winter Market at the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum located at 124 School Street on Sat., Nov. 30. Happening from 5pm-8pm, the winter market kicks off the holiday season with shopping, food, drinks, caroling, horse-carriage rides and more. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Doors open at 5pm with vendors, a food truck, drinks and caroling. Grab a delicious coffee or sandwich from Rachel & Co. Food Truck, or a specialty drink from The Nomad Mobile Bar. The Claddagh Carriage Co. will be offering free horse and carriage rides around the Village (tips encouraged). A community tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 pm in front of the museum. Inside, you will find Tessitura Music singing Christmas carols, Earth Candy serving mocktails, Forever Always permanent jewelry and a variety of vendors selling holiday décor and more. You can find a complete listing of vendors by visiting the Village website at www.glencarbonil.gov under Your Community, Village Events.

Article continues after sponsor message

Parking will be available at Glen Carbon Elementary School located at 141 Birger Avenue with shuttle services available to the museum one block away. Street parking will also be available as well as the use of the parking lots on Main Street. Most vendors will accept cash or credit card with an ATM on site as well. The ATM will be located on the lower level of the museum, next to the St. James Church booth with volunteers serving free hot chocolate to guests. Make sure you also sign up for the Bodies Kneaded Gift Card Raffle located at the St. James booth for anyone interested.

The event takes place on Small Business Saturday, an annual event that encourages people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Samantha Doolin, Heritage Museum Coordinator, is excited to showcase the variety of small businesses at this year’s Heritage Market. “We were pleased that so many vendors were interested in participating in the market, and we are happy to help them promote their specialty products during this event,” said Doolin. Doolin went on to say, “it’s a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping and kick-off the season with family and friends.”

More like this: