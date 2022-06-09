GLEN CARBON – The Village of Glen Carbon’s upcoming homecoming celebration marks its 130-Year Anniversary with carnival rides, great music, food and fun for the entire family. Happening Father’s Day Weekend on Fri., June 17 and Sat., June 18, 2022, this event draws a crowd of residents and visitors alike. Plans have been finalized and a variety of vendors have also signed up to be a part of this community-wide event happening on Main Street in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

This year’s parade late Saturday afternoon has two Co-Grand Marshals, honoring two local veterans that were selected based on essay nominations. Mr. Bill Newman and Ms. Lakita Fane will lead the parade, kicking off the night’s activities.

The festivities kick-off Friday night around 5 p.m. with delicious eats and refreshing drinks. From Philly steaks, burgers to tacos, your dinner plans will be covered all weekend long at this year’s homecoming. A variety of vendors are also available to satisfy your sweet tooth. Shopping and informational booths will be on-site, and “In Your Element” Homecoming T-shirts will be available for purchase as well as other limited-edition items from the Heritage Museum booth. Beginning at 7 p.m., “No Diggity” will hit the stage until 11 p.m. Listen to some great music while the kids enjoy carnival rides, games, laser tag, a climbing wall and more. Riverbend Ax Throwing will also be on-site both nights. Carnival pre-sale tickets will be available at Village Hall June 15-17, during the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Begin your Saturday with the Covered Bridge 5K and Fun Run happening at 8 a.m. This run is part of the Triple Crown Race Series highlighting the most popular runs in the area. Final Lap Management is hosting the event, sponsored by CNB Bank and Trust. Learn more at www.finallapracing.com. Saturday evening’s activities begin at 5 p.m. with a Main Street parade that launches at New Bethel UMC and continues to School Street.

The line-up for entertainment continues on through Saturday, with music rocking the stage from “The Dirty Muggs” at 7 p.m. Enjoy a full evening of rides, games, refreshments, food and more and make sure you grab your spot for the fireworks display later that evening. You won’t want to miss it!

Mayor Bob Marcus is anticipating a fun weekend for the entire community and is thankful for the sponsors that have signed on to help make this event a success. Platinum Sponsors include Allison’s Comfort Shoes, Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, First Community Credit Union, Irwin Chapel, Keller Construction, TWM, Inc., and Race Sponsor CNB Bank & Trust. Gold Sponsors are Busey Bank, Jackson Lewis P.C., Spencer Homes, The Gori Law Firm, and the Micheletto Family. Silver Sponsors are Haier Plumbing and Heating, Juneau and Associates, Korte & Luitjohan, Meridian Village, Osborn Properties, Premier Audio Video and Utilitra. This year’s Bronze Sponsors include Annie’s Frozen Custard, Brotcke Well & Pump, Covered Bridge Bike Rental, George Alarm Co., Glen Carbon Police Association, Hawkeye Systems, Infinite Wellness Center, Kellerman Dental, Rick Marteeny/State Farm, Schrempf, Kelly and Napp, Town & Country Gun Club, Wood Law Office and ZaZa Nails.

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about Glen Carbon Homecoming or other Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.

