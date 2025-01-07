EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Undergraduate Admissions invites students who are interested in transferring to SIUE from a community college or another university to attend Transfer Preview.

Designed specifically for prospective transfer students and their guests, the event, slated for Friday, Feb. 7, will provide insights into the transfer process, including admission requirements, transfer credits, student support services, and financial aid.

“Transfer Preview will be a great opportunity for prospective transfer students to get a feel for what SIUE has to offer,” said Alicia Taylor, associate director of admissions in the Office of Admissions.

Transfer Preview is more than just an informational session; it is a chance for transfer students to begin envisioning the next chapter of their educational journey at SIUE. Attendees will connect with faculty, staff, and current SIUE students to learn more about academic programs, transfer-friendly on-campus housing, getting involved on campus, finding success after graduation, and more.

“SIUE is a place where transfer students thrive both in and outside the classroom,” Taylor continued. “I hope attendees will walk away from our event with a sense of how SIUE can best serve them as they continue their studies and how the University can fit into their larger academic and professional goals.”

Prospective transfer students can register to attend the event online.

Advisors or community college staff wishing to bring a group of students to Transfer Preview should reach out to the Office of Admissions at visitsiue@siue.edu. Transfer students can also explore helpful resources, including course equivalency guides, at siue.edu/transfer.

