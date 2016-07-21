Plan ahead with Sylvan! Save money and stress with Sylvan SAT/ACT Prep
EDWARDSVILLE - Prepare for the SAT and ACT with Sylvan*!
The college admissions process can be a nail-biting experience. I bet it's stressful for your child, too!
Our SylvanPrep for ACT or SAT can help reduce your student's stress and increase test scores for one of the most important exams of his or her academic life.
Whether it's for the ACT or SAT, your student will get:
- Skills and strategies needed to score high on the tests
- Multiple full-length, timed practice tests
- 24/7 online access to thousands of video lessons
- Interactive vocabulary builder with hundreds of common SAT and ACT words
- Flexible scheduling
Registration is underway for prep sessions, so call today!
Sylvan of Edwardsville
618-656-0500
2110 Troy Rd, Suite F
Edwardsville, IL 62025
*SAT is a registered trademark of the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, this product. ACT is a registered trademark of ACT, Inc.
