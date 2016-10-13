JERSEYVILLE - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Andrew Hayes and Chase Hayes will launch their 1st Annual PJS FROM HEAVEN mission. This mission is to collect new PJs and new stuffed animals for children with cancer. The mission will run Oct. 15 to Dec. 10, in the Jerseyville and surrounding areas.

This mission was started to bring awareness to Childhood Cancer and honor William Alan Hayes (Sept 29, 2004 - Sept 20, 2014) and those children who have earned their wings too early due to cancer and for those courageous children fighting this battle.

It is important we clarify that these items need to be new due to the children’s immune-suppressed systems. The mission is collecting all sizes of PJS from infant to adult and all sizes of stuffed animals for the children. The current collection locations are: First Assembly of God, 500 Avenue, Jerseyville, Nick’s Pancake House, 891 S. State Street, Jerseyville and The Fireplace Store and More, 1665 S. State Street, Jerseyville. Watch for additional locations!

For more information follow our event page on Facebook (PJS FROM HEAVEN) or contact us on William’s Warriors @Wah2014 on Facebook, williamswarriors64@gmail.com, or by phone at 618-225-0103.

