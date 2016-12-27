PJs from Heaven campaign a true success Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - Andrew and Chase Hayes of Jerseyville would like to say "Thank You!" to everyone in the Metro area that helped make their mission of PJs From Heaven a complete success. They where able to collect 620 sets of PJS and 350 stuffed animals/new dolls plus slippers, socks and gloves for children with cancer. JERSEYVILLE - Andrew and Chase Hayes of Jerseyville would like to say "Thank You!" to everyone in the Metro area that helped make their mission of PJs From Heaven a complete success. They where able to collect 620 sets of PJS and 350 stuffed animals/new dolls plus slippers, socks and gloves for children with cancer. They would like to say a special "Thank you" to their extra helpers who allowed donation boxes at their sites: The Fireplace Store & More in Jerseyville, Nick's Pancake House in Jerseyville, 1AG in Jerseyville, West Elementary in Jerseyville, East Elementary in Jerseyville, The Honors English class at Jerseyville High School, Ted's Motorcycle World in Alton, East Alton Wood River High staff, and a very special "Thank you" to Roberts Motors in Alton for the donation location and the use of the van to deliver PJs. Andrew and Chase are looking forward to next years mission of PJs From Heaven with books. They are hoping the community continues to stand behind them to bring smiles to children with cancer. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending