CHARLESTON, Ill. – P.J. Schuster tossed his first complete game Thursday, but it came in a losing cause. Eastern Illinois scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to upend SIUE baseball 3-2 in the opener of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Coaches Stadium.

Schuster (1-7) allowed three runs on 11 hits and struck out two.

"P.J. looked good today," SIUE Coach Danny Jackson said. "He threw quite a few pitches in the first inning and then he cruised. He deserved a better fate than what he got today."

The complete game was the first for a Cougar pitcher since the 2014 season when Ryan Daniels recorded four.

The Cougars fell to 9-38 overall and 6-22 in the OVC. Eastern Illinois is 13-39 overall and 6-22 in the OVC.

With the score tied 2-2 in the eighth Panthers' designated hitter Demetre Taylor led off the inning with a single. He moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt and then scored the eventual game-winning run on an RBI-single from Eastern Illinois catcher Jason Scholl.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. Taylor doubled to drive home a run and then scored on a double by Scholl.

Taylor was 2 for 4 with the RBI for Eastern Illinois. Third baseman Mitch Gasbarro was 3 for 4 and scored a run.

SIUE tied the score with three consecutive doubles in the sixth inning. Keaton Wright began the hit parade with a double to right field. Skyler Geissinger and Jacob Stewart each followed with doubles to drive in a run.

"We were getting behind in the count a lot," Jackson said. "We were a little passive early in the game."

EIU reliever Michael McCormick earned the win with two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out one. Panthers' starter Brendon Allen allowed both runs in seven innings of work.

SIUE finished with nine hits total. Wright, Stewart and Austin Verschoore all were 2 for 4 for the Cougars at the plate.

"When we did put some runners in scoring position we couldn't get them home," Jackson added.

The Cougars and Panthers will play the second game of the series Friday. First pitch is 1 p.m.

