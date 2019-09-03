For Andrea Ringhausen, food has always been a part of her life. “I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t cooking or baking. It’s just something we did as a family.” Andrea grew up on a farm and learned to cook with her grandmother, “Mam-maw” and her mother, Sharon Swearingin.

She would help her grandmother to prepare meals and recalls that weekends when they put up the hay were the best. “Mam-maw would feed everyone - the family, the field hands, and friends, whoever was there. Mam-maw and my mom would prepare lunch and set it out on picnic tables under the shade tree. They would make fried chicken, roast beef, homemade rolls, noodles, and mashed potatoes.” Andrea also recalls many hours she spent with her mother, making pies. “Some of my fondest memories of cooking are helping Maw-maw and my mother with this incredible spread of food.”

So when an opportunity presented itself to start her own restaurant, Andrea Ringhausen didn’t hesitate. The owner of Mike’s Pizza approached Andrea and her daughter, Natalie Titus, prior to retiring and asked if they would buy his family recipes for pizza and pasta. “Mike’s Pizza had always been a family business, and Mike wanted it to continue as a family business. He knew our family and when he was ready to retire, he came to me to see if I was interested, and I jumped at the chance.”

1880 Pizza Pasta opened this summer at 208 S. State Street in Jerseyville and has just expanded its menu to include pasta dishes. Diners can now build their own pasta dish, choosing their own pasta, sauce and toppings. Some popular combinations are the fettuccini alfredo with chicken, fettuccini alfredo with black olives, mushrooms & a meatball, or spaghetti with bolognese, mushrooms, & Italian sausage link. The pasta dishes are in addition to their existing menu of appetizers, salads and pizza, including the best Caesar Salad in town.

And true to Mike’s wishes, 1880 Pizza Pasta House is certainly a family run business. Most nights of the week, you will see multiple members of the Ringhausen family helping out in the restaurant. Andrea herself acknowledges that if it weren’t for friends and family, that none of this would have occurred. “My husband, Phil, my girls, Natalie and Elyse, and my in-laws, Phil and Sheila, are a source of constant support. Whether they are helping with the practicalities of running the restaurant or simply providing me with the encouragement I need to keep going, I couldn’t do this without them.” She continued, “We have been so fortunate to have amazing friends and family helping us through this journey. People have been so willing to pitch in and help - its been remarkable.”

Andrea sees that the restaurant is meant to be family orientated, and this extends to her employees as well. She said, “There are a lot of challenges in running a small business that you are not prepared for – no matter how much research you’ve done and how much experience you have. But I believe that if you use common sense and treat people, including your employees, with respect that they will honor you and get the job done and have fun while doing it. I want our employees to enjoy being here as much as I do. We are invested in them. I want to know how the younger kids are doing in school, and I want to get to know my adult employees.”

And while one small business would be plenty to keep most busy, in addition to 1880 Pizza Pasta House, Andrea Ringhausen also owns Espresso Yourself Bakery along with her daughter and son-in-law, Natalie & Benjamin Titus. Andrea has also volunteered for the Jersey County Fair for almost 20 years, and has organized the Jersey County Fair Parade for over 10 years.

When asked what drives her, and what is the source of her seemingly boundless energy, Andrea’s answer was simple, “It’s the people. I love to see someone’s face when they taste something I’ve made that they like. I’m a people pleaser and I hope that each day I can make someone happy.”

1880 Pizza Pasta House is located at 208 S. State Street in Jerseyville Illinois. They are open from Wednesday to Sunday for dinner. You can visit their Facebook page for specific opening hours and the menu.

