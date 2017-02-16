(Jupiter, FL) St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John surgery this morning. Besides thanking fans for their support, Reyes also had an introduction to make…

PITCHING CHANGES

–Signed to a minor league deal in November with an invite to Spring Training, right-handed pitcher Kendrys Flores had his contract voided by the Cardinals today after he was unable to pass the team physical.

With Flores out, Corey Littrell suspended 50 games by MLB for a second positive test for a drug of abuse, and Reyes done for the year, the Cardinals have added right-hander Corey Baker to their Spring Training roster.

“Another arm…we need coverage,” explained Mike Matheny, noting a split squad game in the near future. “He’s obviously going to be ready for the WBC. He’s pretty far along in his throwing and I think this is a great opportunity for him.”

The 27-year old Baker appeared in a combined 29 games at Springfield (AA) and Memphis (AAA) last season with a 5-11 record. He is on the roster for Team Israel in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

–Today was the final chance for pitchers and catchers to work out before position players report on Friday for the St. Louis Cardinals first full team workout of Spring Training.

Throwing groups for Day 3 consisted of:

Group 1-Adam Wainwright, Mike Mayers, Daniel Poncedeleon

Group 2-Jonathan Broxton, Matt Bowman, Marco Gonzales, Corey Baker

Group 3-Seung Hwan Oh, John Gant, Sam Tuivailala, Trey Nielsen

Group 4-Lance Lynn*, Brett Cecil, Miguel Socolovich, Jordan Schafer

*Lynn did not pitch as he just returned today from an excused absence due to a death in his family.

