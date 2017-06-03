BLOOMINGTON – Andrew Yancik didn't give up a run and conceded just five hits as Edwardsville advanced to Monday's Champaign Super-Sectional as the Tigers defeated Normal West 7-0 in Saturday's IHSA Class 4A Bloomington Sectional final at Illinois Wesleyan University. The win was EHS' 17th all-time sectional championship, giving them sole possession of the lead in all-time sectional titles.

The Tigers, who moved to 32-7 on the season, will meet Orland Park Sandburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the University of Illinois' Illinois Field in the super-sectional with a trip to next weekend's Class 4A state tournament at Joliet's Silver Cross Stadium at stake. An Edwardsville win would put them against the Crestwood 2 Super-Sectional winner, either Burbank St. Laurence or Naperville Neuqua Valley, at 5 p.m. June 9, in the second Class 4A semifinal; the final is set for 5 p.m. June 10.

Drake Westcott opened the game with a one-out bomb to right to put the Tigers up 1-0; the Tigers went from there, adding two in the second, one each in the third and sixth and two in the top of the seventh to win going away.

Westcott went 2-for-4 with the homer, a RBI and run scored; Yancik was 2-for-4 with a double and triple and two RBIs, with Will Messer 1-for-4 with a triple and run scored, Cole Hampton 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Dylan Burris 1-for-3 with a RBI, Joel Quirin 1-for-4 with a RBI, Dalton Wallace 2-for-4 and Blake Burris, Aaron Young and Kade Burns a run scored each.

Yancik went the distance in getting the win, giving up a double to Peyton Dillingham among the five hits he scattered and striking out six while walking three. Nick Watson took the loss for the Wildcats.

