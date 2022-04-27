BRIGHTON - The Piasa Southwestern baseball team picked up a 13-3 win over the Pana Panthers to remain undefeated in South Central Conference play and boost their season record to 12-9.

Sophomore Marcus Payne started on the mound for the Piasa Birds and pitched the entire six-inning game throwing nine K’s along the way while only walking one. Payne is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

“Pretty much everything was working today,” Payne said postgame.

His mixture of pitches proved to be troubling for the Panthers as he held them to just three runs.

“We were really productive at the plate today, we had a couple of sac flies,” he added.

He produced one of them in the second inning that tied the game back up at 2-2 after going down 2-0 in the first inning.

Offensively he went 1-2 with a hit and two RBIs.

He mentioned that these conference wins are huge saying that Piasa Southwestern hasn’t won the conference in a long time with the last time being in 2016 when they won it four seasons in a row before that.

His team is currently 4-0 in the conference right now and has another crucial game on Friday against the Staunton Bulldogs.

Before that though, he gets to play Metro-East Lutheran at GCS Ballpark and he says he is very excited for it.

That game’s first pitch is scheduled for Thursday (April 28) at 4:30 p.m.

