EDWARDSVILLE – Part of the reason Edwardsville's baseball team has gotten off to a strong start this season is the Tiger pitching staff.

Senior Isaac Garrett is part of the staff that's helped the Tigers to an 8-0 start going into their Tuesday Southwestern Conference game at Alton.

Garrett got the win in Saturday's 10-0, five-inning EHS victory over Parkway South at Tom Pile Field; he went all five innings and gave up two hits and struck out three; only one Patriot base runner got as far as second in the win.

“I felt I was able to hit the locations and got help from the catcher to frame the balls on the outside of the plate to get the strikes,” Garrett said following the game. I was trying to keep my shoulder up and not let it dip down and then get around my cutter – that way, it's not high and it'll be in the (strike) zone.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Following Saturday's win, Garrett has a record of 2-0 on the year with a save and a complete game, having conceded an earned run and six hits for an earned-run average of 0.70 in 10 innings pitched; he has struck out five and walked one on the year while not conceding an extra-base hit.

Garrett is a quick worker. “Whenever you put pitches in the strike zone, they hit it and let your defenders to the job,” Garrett said of his style.

The way Edwardsville hits the ball, pitchers know they'll have the run support needed to get the win. “It's nice to know you've got guys all throughout the lineup and guys on the bench that can come in and still continue to hit and produce runs,” Garrett said.

Garrett believes that, even with the Tigers' success this season, there's still room for improvement. “We've still got room to improve; it's still going as good as it is,” Garrett said. “We've still got room to improve; I'm still working on getting my cutter more accurate and hitting the zone more than I have.”

More like this: