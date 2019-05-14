EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville pitcher Grant Schaefer had one of his best outings of the season this past Wednesday afternoon at Tom Pile Field, as he gave up only one hit and one run in five-plus innings, striking out three as the Tigers defeated Belleville East 10-1 and clinched a share of the Southwestern Conference championship.

“I thought everything was really clicking today,” Schaefer said in a postgame interview. “I came out and threw strikes, and obviously, the main goal is to get the team to win, keep the other team off the board, and I think I did my best job of that.”

Schaefer had plenty of run support on the day, with a five-run fourth inning that broke the game open, to a three-run homer hit by Max Ringering. It was a great day all-around for Edwardsville.

“Yeah, I think we really came together, had a lot of hits and put runs on the board,” Schaefer said. “As a pitcher, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Schaefer’s fastball was perhaps his most effective weapon on the day, helping to keep Lancer batters off balance, with both his curve ball and slider in reserve in case he needed them.

“Mainly, I think I had my fastball,” Schaefer said. “My fastball’s pretty live today, got some hitters behind on that one, and then, if they were timing it up, I go back at them with a curve ball, slider, whatever I had to do to keep them off-balance.”

Schaefer was very happy with the win and clinching the share of a very good Southwestern Conference.

“Yeah, I’m very happy,” Schaefer said. “Especially, I got the win, a conference win, secured, apparently, a share of first place in the conference, so, can’t be happier.”

And with the approaching end of the regular season and the IHSA Class 4A playoffs coming soon, Schaefer is feeling very good, and is doing what needs to be done to stay healthy.

“Oh, I feel great,” Schaefer said. “I’ve been keeping my arm healthy, making sure not throwing too many pitches too many days. Anything I can do to make sure of it. Our pitching staff as a whole is staying good.”

