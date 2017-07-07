ROXANA - Pitcher Luke Golike was on the money with his pitches Thursday night in a 16-4 summer win for Southwestern over Roxana at Roxana.

Golike allowed only four hits and struck out seven on the night. Southwestern coach Brian Hanslow said Golike pitched around the strike zone throughout the game.

“It was a hard game to pitch when we got a big lead,” Hanslow said. “He had a good night. He has pitched against a couple good teams recently.”

Brock Seymour cracked three hits for Southwestern and four RBIs. Dawson Cummings was two for four with a double and three RBIs; Ben Lewis was two for two with three RBIs.

Ryan Hanslow had a double and RBI for Southwestern; Eddie Bolin was two for four with two RBI; Chase Stahl was one for three with a double and two RBIs.

Logan Presley was two for three in the game for Roxana to lead hitters.

“We had some better at bats as the game went on,” Roxana coach Scott Harper said. “We haven’t played for a week and our timing was a little off and their pitcher was good. During the boys’ second time at bat they were able to hit the ball better. Hopefully that will build up some confidence.”

Southwestern returns to action for a double-header at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

