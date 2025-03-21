BETHALTO/EAST ALTON - Piston Aviation will host a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, community members are invited to Piston Aviation at the St. Louis Regional Airport to enjoy discovery flights and fun. Intro flights cost $75, marked down from their usual $175 price. Attendees can chat with instructors and learn more about what it takes to become a pilot.

“Even if you’re just curious, we want you to come by and see us, meet us,” said Meghen Ord, Piston Aviation co-owner. “Come by and have fun. It should be a good time. And if you want to fly, great. If not, if you just want to hang out and see what we’re about, that’s fine as well.”

Kids ages 10 and up are eligible for the discovery flights. Anyone under age 12 must be accompanied by a guardian.

The Piper Cherokee, a dual plane, will be at the event, as will the Tomark Viper, Diamond DA20, and Bristell. Treats and soda will be provided.

You can contact Ord at meghen@flypiston.com to get on the flight schedule. She warned that spots will fill up quickly, so interested parties are encouraged to reach out as soon as possible.

For more information about the St. Patrick’s Day event on Saturday, March 22, click here or visit the official Facebook event page. Check out Piston Aviation’s official Facebook page or website at FlyPiston.com to learn more about their work.

