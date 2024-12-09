BETHALTO/EAST ALTON - Piston Aviation will offer discovery flights and more at their “Fly Into Christmas” party.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, community members are invited to Piston Aviation at 16 Terminal Drive in East Alton at the St. Louis Regional Airport. Attendees can learn more about Piston Aviation and enjoy refreshments, crafts, music and $100 discovery flights.

“Even if you’re just curious, we want you to come by and see us, meet us,” said Meghen Ord, Piston Aviation co-owner. “Come by and have fun. It should be a good time. And if you want to fly, great. If not, if you just want to hang out and see what we’re about, that’s fine as well.”

Certified flight instructors (CFIs) will be available to answer any questions about aviation and Piston Aviation’s flight school. There are between 21 and 28 flight slots available, so people can actually take a discovery flight to see for themselves if they are interested in flight school.



Ord noted that some people fall in love with flight right away, while others discover that they don’t enjoy it. If you are curious about aviation as a career or a hobby, she encourages people to try a discovery flight and see for themselves.

She added that aviation is much more accessible than most people realize. Piston Aviation makes flight school affordable, and there are a lot of different paths one can take after obtaining their private pilot license.

Article continues after sponsor message

The CFIs will be available on Sunday, Dec. 15, to share these options with people. Ord encourages people to stop by and check out everything Piston has to offer. She believes this event is a good chance for folks to see if aviation is the right fit for them.

“People maybe just don’t realize how you can look up flight training, or they don’t know the ages you can start or how it works, and it just gives them an opportunity to stop by,” Ord said. “I think people feel weird stopping by on normal days. And if we hold an event and people come by, they ask the questions, we get them up and they discover they love it or they don’t, and then we can move forward and they can hear about all the career options or just hobby options that there are in aviation.”

Since Piston Aviation opened their second location at the St. Louis Regional Airport earlier this year, the organization has seen rapid growth. They currently have over 40 students at this location. Ord is proud to see the business growing, and she is thankful that the Bethalto community has accepted them with open arms.

“We just like to be a big part of the community,” she said. “The community has been so amazing over there, the airport community, the actual community that comes in, the businesses that have helped us. We have felt so welcomed.”

Discovery flights, a $175 value, will cost $100 on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Kids ages ten and under must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about Piston Aviation’s “Fly Into Christmas” party, visit the official Facebook event page or contact Piston at (636) 328-3750. Check out FlyPiston.com to learn more about the flight school.

More like this: